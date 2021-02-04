Boris Johnson faces rage from UK fishermen as Brexit deal “miles away from Norwegian-style deal” | Politics | News





National Federation of Fishing Organizations CEO Barrie Deas argued Boris Johnson and his government had failed to accurately announce their Brexit fishing deal. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Deas claimed that the UK’s relations with the EU are far from that of Norway. He argued that the UK needs to push for a relationship that moves further away from the EU’s original fisheries deal.

Mr. Deas, however, noted some positive aspects of the fisheries agreement. Mr Deas said: “There have been small changes in the quota shares, for some quota shares. “But it was not as announced a 25% increase in our quotas, or the EU gave up 25%. “It’s 25% of the EU’s catch, by value, in UK waters, which is a far cry from the kind of change that would be needed, if we had the same kind of relationship with the EU as Norway. DON’T MISS: Nicola Sturgeon threatened to cut Scotland’s funds if independence plan

“We’re miles away from that, but there are some marginal changes.” Despite his frustration with the comprehensive fisheries agreement, Mr. Deas highlighted some benefits. He said: “I guess the overall benefit is that we will have regulatory autonomy for our waters. “This means the UK will set the rules for any vessel fishing in UK waters and we will have to see how that plays out.

Mr Deas said: “We now have the worst of all worlds. “We have barriers at the border to get perishable food quickly to customers in the EU. “From a business perspective, Michel Barnier sees this as a natural consequence of the UK’s decision to leave the EU. “We are a third country and this is only part of the mechanical sequel to that. “But we are still linked to this neocolonial relationship with the EU where they have free access to our natural resources.”







