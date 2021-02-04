Trump train for sale: unofficial 2020 campaign bus to Queen Creek is open for auction





Buddy Hall posted his Donald Trump campaign bus for President (unofficial) 2020 on Craigslist for $ 135,000 on Tuesday so he could purchase a new one for 2024, he says.

QUEEN CREEK, Arizona. It’s a 22-year-old, 45-foot-long tour bus that was built for $ 1.25 million, and it could be yours for the low price of $ 135,000. The only catch is that the buyer will make a serious public announcement about their personal policy.

Buddy Hall posted his 2020 Donald Trump campaign bus for President (unofficial) on Craigslist on Tuesday. The bus is currently shown at Southwest Custom Conversions in Queen Creek.

Hall drove the bus around the southwestern desert and the rest of the country during the 2020 presidential campaign, including leading a 91-mile Trump train protest that scolded traffic in the valley on the 25th. October.

When COVID-19 made travel more difficult, Hall parked the bus in Wickenburg and began selling Trump merchandise. He claims to have sold over $ 700,000 in bus goods.

I kept hearing Get on the Trump train, and I was never able to find one, Hall said via Zoom on Wednesday. So I thought, heck, the president made a lot of sacrifices for us, I want to go buy one and let the campaign use it and promote the president.

Hall never drove the former president himself. He says the Secret Service would not allow him to drive former President Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence because the bus is not bulletproof. He did however welcome Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. A photo of the couple posing with the bus appears in the Craigslist ad.

He also greeted Arizona GOP President Kelli Ward and Congressman Paul Gosar on the bus.

Arizona was our favorite place. It was just amazing, Hall said.

Hall is hoping someone will buy the bus and then donate it to a still-to-be-created Presidential Donald Trump museum. He even mentions a possible tax write-off in his Craigslist ad.

Or if they want to turn it into a business, they can earn incredible income traveling the country selling Trump stuff, Hallel said. I will even turn them to the suppliers.

One thing Hall wants viewers to know: Don’t take the sale of this bus as some sort of capitulation. Hall says the sale of the 2020 bus will allow the purchase of a bus that will travel across the country again in 2024.

Oh no no no. Were going to come out in a few years with a 2024, Hall said. I’m just trying to free up some money to continue.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos