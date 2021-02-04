32 dead in multiple-vehicle road accident in Uganda





At least 32 were killed and five others injured in a traffic accident involving five vehicles in Uganda, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The fatal accident occurred Tuesday evening at 11:10 p.m. (2010GMT) along the Kasese-Fortportal road, 300 kilometers west of the capital Kampala. Ugandan Red Cross spokeswoman Irene Nakasita said: “The truck that caused the crash was carrying a corpse from Budibugyo to the village of Maliba. We recovered 32 bodies from the scene of the accident. The other five people involved in the accident were seriously injured and we took them to Kilembe Mines Hospital. Police said the traffic accident occurred when the speeding truck’s car and dozens of mourners collided with a vehicle in front of it, near the Kasese neighborhood. Three other vehicles struck the truck, causing further chaos. Local traffic police chief Mathius Okwir said police and the Ugandan Red Cross had worked together to rescue those who survived the crash and took the bodies away. Martin Atusingwire, an eyewitness, said that after the truck carrying mourners rolled over, some of those who survived the crash tried to flee, only to be hit by other vehicles also involved. in the accident. (c) Anadolu Agency News.Az

