India is angry with Rihanna and Greta Thunberg over farmers’ protest tweets

International pop star Rihanna and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg gravely angered Indian government and awakened right-wing trolls in India after expressing support for the thousands of farmers who have been protesting for months against the agricultural reforms adopted by the Indian government last fall.

On February 2, Rihanna drew attention to the issue on Twitter, sharing a link to a CNN story on the Indian government turn off the internet access after the protests during the celebrations of the Republic of India Day, suddenly turned violently last week.

The singers’ tweet, which included the hashtag #FarmersProtest, garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and drew significant attention to the issue. But it also angered the Indian government, which replied that foreign celebrities should know the facts before weighing in on Indian affairs.

These reforms expand market access and provide greater flexibility for farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable agriculture, read a declaration from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Before we rush to comment on such issues, we urge that the facts be established and that a proper understanding of the issues at stake be undertaken, the statement continued. The temptation to use hashtags and sensational comments on social media, especially when used by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.

Rihannas’ comments also sparked an ugly vitriolic on Twitter, with some supporters of the right-wing nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, which passed the agricultural reform laws in question, make racist comments and even joking about Chris Browns’ 2009 assault on singer.

One of Bollywood’s most famous actresses, Kangana Ranaut, called Rihanna is a fool for supporting the protesters, claiming that they are not actually farmers but terrorists.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists trying to divide India, so that China can take control of our vulnerable and broken nation and make it a Chinese colony just like the states. -United …

Sit down, fool, we don’t sell our nation like dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Rihanna was not the only international celebrity to express her support for the protests. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted in support of the protesters, offer solidarity between the climate movement and the protesting farmers. Right-wing trolls in India also immediately attacked her on Twitter. Ranaut called her a spoiled child.

However, some experts have issued more reasoned criticisms of Thunberg’s tweet. Shamika Ravi, economist and researcher at the Brookings Institution who previously served as Prime Minister Modi’s economic adviser, called on Thunberg’s support for farmers on environmental grounds, noting that the activist stood up for farmers despite their farming practices leading to poisoned land.

Delighted to argued that the Punjab, the region where many protesting farmers come from, is in desperate need of economic reform and that these new laws are part of that process.

The legislation, enacted by the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party at the end of September, aims to deregulate India’s agricultural industry to an extent that the government says will give farmers more autonomy in pricing. and make the agricultural sector more efficient.

Under the new policies, farmers sell goods and enter into contracts with independent buyers outside of government-sanctioned markets, which have long been the primary trading places for farmers. Modi and party members believe reforms will help India modernize and improve its agricultural industry, which will mean more freedom and prosperity for farmers.

But the protesting farmers are not convinced.

Although the government has said it will not give up minimum support price for essential crops like grains, which the Indian government has secured and guaranteed for decades, farmers fear they will disappear. Without them, farmers believe they will be at the mercy of big business paying extremely low prices for essential crops, plunging them into debt and financial ruin.

Farmers have so much passion because they know these three laws are like death warrants for them, told me Abhimanyu Kohar, coordinator of the National Farmers Alliance, a federation of more than 180 non-political farm organizations across the country. India, in an interview in January. Our farmers are making this movement for our future, for our very survival.

The Modis government and the farmers have been in talks for weeks to try and come up with some sort of resolution, but they have not yet succeeded. Modi offered to suspend the laws for 18 months, but the farmers refused, demanding a complete repeal of the laws.

And the Monday internet crackdown and the government’s angry reaction to international celebrities expressing support for farmers show just how determined the Modis government is to prevent the international community from having a say in the conflict.

Eight journalists who reported on Republic Day violence were arrested for crimes Human Rights Watch calls unfounded. New Delhi police responded to the clashes by fortify the city against future protests. Undeterred, farmers plan to keep blocking roads on Saturday.