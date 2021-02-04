Jokowi increases the salary of the Ombudsman commissioners, the figure is almost Rp 30 million.





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) increased the salaries of the president, vice president and members of the Ombudsman amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The salary increase is contained in Government Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia number 4 of 2021 regarding changes to Government Regulation number 45 of 2010 regarding income, honor money and other rights of the president, vice -President and members of the mediator of the Republic of Indonesia. “The president receives a salary of Rp 29,940 million, the vice president is Rp 27.69 million, and members receive Rp 25.44 million each month,” said a copy of the government regulation received. Medcom.id, Thursday February 4, 2021. Previously, in Government Regulation No. 45/2010, the salary of the president of the Ombudsman was 20 million rupees and that of the vice-president was 18.5 million rupees. During this time, members received IDR 17 million.





The regulation also modifies the dismissal of civil servants (PNS) who become presidents, deputies and members of the mediator. Previously, officials who were appointed chairman until members were honorably released from officials. “The president, the vice-president and the members of the mediator who are appointed and issued from civil servants are temporarily suspended as civil servants”, writes Article 8. The rules were signed by President Joko Widodo on January 25, 2021. The rules come into force on the date of their promulgation. (Lily: PAN-RB Minister asks Ombudsman to present detailed reports on civil service issues) (REN)







