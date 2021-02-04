Beijing won’t let America compartmentalize climate change





President Biden is eager to make climate change a central issue and he can expect an intense debate. Compromises are complicated, and politics are difficult and uncertain. But the biggest challenge may be international, especially in the face of China, the Americas’ main adversary. Does the Biden administration have any idea how to reconcile its global environmental goals with its Chinese strategy?

The first signs are not encouraging. Rightly or wrongly, climate change was not on President Trump’s priority list for dealing with China. But that’s paramount for Mr. Biden. In Beijing’s eyes, that makes Washington the applicantin diplomatic language, one who asks for something. It is never a privileged position in the negotiations. Do you want China to take action on climate change? Xi Jinping asks. Let’s talk about what you are going to give to get it. Climate diplomacy Czar John Kerry knows he has a problem. Taking his first swing last week, he sniffled. Mr Kerry told the world: The stakes of climate change simply could not be higher than they are now. It’s existential. He added that Mr. Biden was completely seized by this issue. Asked how to deal with China, given the many contentious disagreements, Mr Kerry replied that these issues will never be traded for anything related to climate change, which is a critical stand-alone issue that urgently needs to be addressed. find a way to compartmentalize, to advance. He didn’t explain how he compartmentalized himself. Former Obama official John Podesta, who recently said as climate change changes the posture of defense, it changes the posture of foreign policy and begins to drive many decision-making. He then contradicted himself, urging Mr Biden to build a protected path in which other issues do not close the conversation on climate change. Going down this protected path will be interesting. Climate adviser Gina McCarthy added to the confusion, pointing out that we have to start switching to clean energy, but it has to be made in the United States of America, you know, not in other countries. His own words prove that compartmentalization is a fantasy. In addition, she highlighted the risk, clearly present under Mr. Trump, that national security concerns could easily turn into old-fashioned industrial policy. Unfortunately for Mr Biden, China also has a vote. Beijing reacted quickly, criticizing Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ claim that oppressing Uyghurs constitutes genocide. A Chinese government account tweeted: China is ready to work with the United States on climate change. But such cooperation cannot remain insensitive to the Sino-US global relations. It is impossible to ask for China’s support in world affairs while interfering in its internal affairs and undermining its interests. In response, Mr. Blinken repeated Mr. Kerrys’ mantra of compartmentalization. China’s Asian neighbors are worried about the consequences if the United States makes the climate its priority. There are many reasons why climate change is expected to rank lower than the Biden administration says. Many of us still believe that wind turbines fall short of intercontinental ballistic missiles as a national security issue. Beijing will hide the stakes and the compromises of its demands. Xi will not offer to significantly reduce carbon emissions in exchange for Mr. Biden’s recognition of the continent’s sovereignty over Taiwan. But Chinese planners are certainly considering how to slice and slice their political choices to achieve precisely that and other objectionable goals more subtly. Beijing negotiators could, for example, be stubborn on climate change issues with Mr. Kerry until Uyghur sanctions are reduced, then remain stubborn until the United States recognizes Chinese sovereignty over the South China Sea. It is not enough to say that closer cooperation with the European Union will increase America’s bargaining power with China. Over the past few months, the German-led EU has accommodated Beijing perfectly on trade and strategic issues, such as Huawei’s threat to 5G telecommunications. For now, teaming up with a soft-wristed EU could leave America in an embrace between China and our so-called allies. America cannot ignore its Asian friends either. India will resist greater global regulation of climate change and any weakening of the Americas’ position on China. Japan may be closer to Mr. Biden on the climate, but it opposes major concessions on security. Taiwan will be rightly nervous for four years. Southeast Asia and Australia also have critical interests, which they will not dismiss lightly. Success on climate change and China will not be as easy as the Biden administration might imagine. Mr. Bolton is the author of The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. He was the President’s National Security Advisor, 2018-19, and Ambassador to the UN, 2005-06. Main Street: When a billionaire becomes a dissident, the Hong Kong takeover is complete. Image: Apple Daily



Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos