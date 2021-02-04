TMC MP, movie star Dev says he will not participate in PM Modis program in Bengal





Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Lok Sabha and Bengali movie star Dev said on Wednesday he would not attend the government event on February 7 at Haldia port, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth the penalty 4500 crore. Dev, real name Dipak Adhikari, is the MP for Lok Sabha from the Ghatal constituency which includes an assembly segment from the East Midnapore district where Haldia is located. The remaining six assembly segments for Ghatal’s headquarters are located in West Midnapore. The developers’ invitation to the Haldia event sparked controversy on Wednesday afternoon when Saumitra Khan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Lok Sabha from Bankura District, tweeted a report from a Bengali online magazine that wore a photo of Modi and Dev and said the two will share the same podium. It caused a stir in state politics, Khan tweeted in Bangla, tagging the PM and the Dev. Dev reacted quickly to prevent the story from gaining traction. Dear Saumitra, I am always very proud to see your journey and your achievements. My sincere apologies, as I will not be able to attend this event, but I am touched to have received this invitation. U will always hold a special place of love and respect regardless of our political ideologies, Dev tweeted. Regardless of our political ideologies, because I still cherish the good old days we spent together, when you represented the same party as me. All the best for that and my best wishes are always with you and your party. Be careful, Dev wrote in a second tweet. Dev (39), born in Keshpur, West Midnapore, has won the Siege of Ghatal twice since 2014. In 2019, he beat Bharati Ghosh of the BJP, a former Indian Police Service officer, by more than a lakh vote. The East Midnapore District has been in the headlines since TMC Nandigram lawmaker Suvendu Adhikari left the assembly seat and cabinet and joined the BJP on December 19. Tapasi Mandal, the CPI (M) legislator from Haldia also joined the BJP on the same day under his leadership. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said she would challenge Nandigram’s seat in elections scheduled for March-April. Suvendu Adhikaris father Sisir Adhikari is TMC Lok Sabha member of East Midnapores Kanthi constituency and last eldest son Dibyendu is Lok Sabha MP from Tamluk. Both have been invited to the Prime Ministers’ program. Modi is also expected to attend a BJP rally after the government event. There is speculation that Suvendu Adhikaris’ father and brother could join the BJP. His younger brother Soumendu, who headed the municipality of Kanthi, has already joined the saffron camp. Sisir Adhikari has been a close associate of Mamata Banerjees since the birth of the holidays in 1998. He has represented the Kanthi headquarters since 2009. Since Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, ruling party leaders have targeted him at election rallies, often calling him Mir Zafar, the general who betrayed Shiraj-ud-Daulah, the last independent Bengal mogul who was defeated. by the East India Company at the Battle of Plassey in 1757. The battle marks the beginning of British rule in India. On December 19, Adhikari and six sitting TMC MPs, TMC member Lok Sabha, three Left and Congress MPs and at least 20 other ruling party district leaders joined the BJP at the minister’s rally. ‘Union interior, Amit Shahs, in the town of Midnapore. . This marked the biggest defection of elected leaders from the TMC as the Assembly polls approached.

