A nightmare called Donald Trump | Blogs / Opinions





The January 6 security breach at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, as Joe Biden’s certification as the next United States President was underway, was not just one more protest. violence that besieged the year 2020 was a total failure of our country’s security apparatus, unleashed by our own selfish angry President Trump. This day will go down as one of the darkest days in the history of the United States. It was a defining moment as an attempt to hijack the democratic values ​​of this great nation in a coup by intimidating the congressional body into overturning the election results.

Let’s not forget that the out-of-control mob of thugs, anarchists, white supremists and bogus conspiracy theorists who converged on Capitol Hill were prompted earlier by none other than the deranged Trump himself who urged them to take the matter in hand. He revealed how fragile our nation is, not only in the face of the rampant barrage of venomous lies and divisions, but also how vulnerable it is to anti-national militias and terrorist attacks.

Let’s stop the charade or pretend that what happened on January 6 was totally shocking. It went on for four years with the support of lost supporters. Core support for Trumps comes from many anti-immigrant, anti-non-white, anti-government, anti-women’s rights, anti-establishment, anti-environment, anti-media, anti-rules and regulations anti-dissident groups. for good governance, etc. He has systematically tapped into the insecurities of these peoples and fed them for his selfish ends.

President John Kennedy of the same steps from the United States Capitol had motivated Americans to work in harmony for a brilliant collective future with a historic proclamation: don’t ask what your country can do for you; Ask what you can do for your country. Trump, on the other hand, has pitted Americans against each other. Although this country has been a country of immigrants, it has made immigrant a word of exclusion in the life of this country by equating it only with whites, and by making non-whites the root cause of all American problems.

Never in the history of the United States have there been so many violent acts of intimidation and infamous pogrom-style vengeful killings that ultimately resulted in a worldwide Black Lives Matter movement. Despite losing all court cases for lack of evidence except for his own psychological rhetoric to boot, all the way to the Supreme Court and Electoral College, Trump, in his delusional alternate world, continued to spread The lie. just to satisfy his own moan.

Republicans, right-wing media, and so-called conservatives all bear responsibility for this greatest historical American tragedy. He intimidated them and that spell gave way. They knew full well that words had consequences, but intentionally remained silent until he turned on them. They did not stand by Senator John McCain, decorated generals and seasoned career diplomats when he insulted them or opposed his hundreds of lies every month.

They did nothing when he refused to take action against the Covid-19 outbreak or Russia’s cyber attacks on vital elements of the US government. In fact, they stoked his wacky conspiracy theories and went against the Constitution they had vowed to uphold, to confirm their loyalty to him. In short, the responsibility for creating this self-centered, self-centered monster rests solely with them. Some of his ardent supporters rallied around him even after his shameful fall, simply because the reality was too painful and murderous for their own egos.

It is worth noting the double standard of some of the Indian Nationalists who were Trump supporters. This executive had unequivocally criticized the scandalous accusations by the Indian Congress and its allies against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP as mere allegations without any proof or merit, but readily accepted Trump’s personal whimsical allegations against the electoral process as the truth, when he lost the second term. The enthusiasm of some of them overflowed so much that they even attached the word Hindu to their support groups.

It was an outright blasphemy of what Hinduism stands for. Trump had never shown a trait of which ANY religion, let alone Hindu, could be proud of. All his life, Trump had ruined thousands of businesses, spread hatred, and never repented or regretted any of his unscrupulous actions.

Trump has been universally condemned after what happened on January 6. In my opinion, he personally has no political future. He lost his chance to be elected in the year 2024 by refusing to gallantly accept his loss in the November elections.

Much has been lost in the tumultuous four years of the Trump presidency. As a nation, our democracy has not only been dishonored, but also lost its weight or the power to make things happen in our best interests. Trump had already isolated the United States from the rest of the world by going against all of our allies. January 6 proved that we cannot run our own affairs peacefully and according to the law of the land. How different was the Trump era from the era of dictators in Third World countries. Like them, he refused to give up their power when the time came. It was shameful, despicable and shameful to play out on the world stage.

At times like this, it’s always customary to point out that goodness in America trumps any negativity, failures or bad episodes, etc., put together. I’m saying, not so fast, make no mistake, Trump and his hateful and twisted ideology will not go away, at least in the near future, unless people and lawmakers are vigilant about the future of this country. . He and his humiliated congressional surrogates are likely to create obstacles for the Biden administration in any way possible, every step of the way, for the next four years. Additionally, there is a lot of room to wonder if tough election results will be the norm in the future? If so, then will this be the start of the transformation of the United States into the Banana Republic?

(The author is a Native American writer, social activist, and political commentator. The views expressed here are solely those of the writer.)

