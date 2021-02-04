Boris Johnson pledges to help siding scandal victims, says tenants shouldn’t foot the bill

Boris Johnson pledged yesterday to protect tenants from the unaffordable costs of repairing dangerous homes.

The premier said the government is determined that homeowners will not have to pay crippling bills to fix fire safety flaws that are not their fault.

The pledge comes after the Daily Mail highlighted the desperate plight of people facing average bills of 40,000 to repair fire-fighting apartments.

However, activists said ministers have made similar pledges in the past but have yet to follow through. They stressed that immediate action was needed.

More than a million homeowners have been unable to sell or mortgage their apartments since the Grenfell inferno tower, which killed 72 people in west London in June 2017. The Daily Mail is campaigning to put end to scandal.

We demand from ministers to ensure that unsafe homes are secured within 18 months and that tenants do not have to pay.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer highlighted the plight of young doctor Will Martin, 32, from Sheffield, during Prime Ministers’ Questions yesterday.

He said Dr Martin spent his days on the front lines fighting Covid in the NHS and spent his nights worrying about the 52,000 bill he now has to pay for fire safety repairs.

Asked whether the doctor will have to foot the bill, Mr Johnson replied: We are determined that no tenant should have to pay the unaffordable costs of fixing security defects that they do not have. caused and that it is not his fault.

The prime minister subsequently appeared to rule out plans to force tenants to cover costs with loans, which have been heavily criticized by activists.

Conservative MP Stephen McPartland has asked the Prime Minister for assurances that siding victims will not have to pay and also to exclude tenant loans as a solution.

Mr Johnson replied: Yes, as I said earlier it was absolutely clear that tenants shouldn’t have to worry about the cost of fixing historic security flaws that they did not cause .

But the housing ministry was quick to say whether the loans were no longer being considered. A spokesperson said: We are working at a steady pace to develop new financial solutions to protect tenants against unaffordable costs.

Giles Grover, of the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, welcomed Mr Johnsons’ comments, but said: We have been hearing the same empty words for years and it is far past time to act.

He added: To be clear, any sum that makes tenants responsible for multiple breaches of government and construction industry regulations is unaffordable and morally wrong.

It follows a heated debate in the House of Commons on Monday, in which Stevenage MP McPartland accused ministers of incompetence in handling the crisis.

He introduced an amendment to the fire safety bill alongside his Conservative colleague Royston Smith, which aims to protect tenants from the costs of fixing historic fire safety defects.

He has the support of 36 Conservative backbenchers and needs eight more to overthrow the government’s active majority.

Legal experts joined the calls yesterday to save tenants the costs. The Law Society, which represents lawyers in England and Wales, said homeowners shouldn’t have to pay the price for a system that fails to protect them.

He warned that the crisis is causing sales to collapse and could lead to significant disruption in the housing market and the economy in general if urgent action is not taken.

Ministers have set aside $ 1.6 billion to fund repairs, but MPs estimate the total cost will be closer to $ 15 billion. Mr Johnson said Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick would present a full package.

The Mail understands that the Housing Department is lobbying the Treasury for a $ 10 billion pot, including a developer tax. An announcement is expected in a few weeks.

