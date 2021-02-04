Limbaugh criticizes Washington Post’s argument that Trump shouldn’t have a presidential library: ‘They have an abject fear’





Unionized radio host Rush Limbaugh tore up the Washington Post on Tuesday after art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott published a column last week demanding that Congress deny former President Donald Trump a presidential library.

Limbaugh argued the article was emblematic of the political left’s “abject fear” that Trump would return to the public eye without being tied to presidential standards.

“It’s a long story, it goes on, it’s filled with ‘blah, blah, blah.’ They have a mortal fear that Trump will triumphantly return to public life, ”Limbaugh said.

“They can’t stop this. They can’t stop Trump from having public life, if he wants to.”

WASHINGTON POST CRITIC STATES TRUMP “ NEVER ” SHOULD GET PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY

Contrasting Trump with former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Kennicott argued that the 45th President lacked “the focus, administrative knowledge and financial resources to run a presidential center.”

“That doesn’t mean Trump won’t try and that by trying it will cause further damage to the country,” he added. “That is why Congress should use this moment to reconsider the legislation that helped create and shape the presidential libraries now administered by the National Archives.”

“Who are these people to decide whether a former president deserves a library or not?” Limbaugh asked rhetorically. “If he can raise the money for this, then he can have the library.”

“Do I remind you,” continued the host, “the deceased [Saudi] King Abdullah … came to visit George W. Bush for a barbecue and stuff at his ranch in Texas? If you can raise money for your library, it’s not the Washington Post whether or not you get it. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Limbaugh added that the left was even more terrified that a Presidential Trump library and museum would quickly become one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

“I know you have the ‘Clinton Library and Massage Parlor’ in Arkansas, but can you imagine how much traffic is? Not a lot, ”he said. “They are concerned that it will become the biggest tourist attraction in the country, and it will be.”

