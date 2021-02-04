Erdogan from Turkey describes student protesters as terrorists | Ap-top-news





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as terrorists “and pledged to quell protests opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head the most prestigious university in ‘Istanbul. Students and faculty at the University of Bogazici have spent weeks protesting Erdogans’ January 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who previously ran for parliament as the Erdogans party candidate. They called on Bulu to step down as rector of the university and allow the university to elect its own president, saying the appointment was an affront to academic freedoms. Dozens of students have been arrested amid protests, some taken away following raids on their homes. I do not accept these young people, who are members of terrorist groups, as sharing our country’s national and moral values, Erdogan said in a video speech to thousands of ruling party members holding regional congresses. Are you students … or are you terrorists trying to raid and occupy the rector’s office? He asked. Erdogan went on to say his government would not allow mass anti-government protests like the ones that swept Turkey in 2013. The protests were sparked by government building plans at Gezi Park, next to Taksim main square. from Istanbul. This country will not be a country dominated by terrorists. We will never allow it, said the Turkish leader. This country will not relive incidents such as the events from Gezi to Taksim. Tensions erupted this week after a group of students were arrested over a poster, which was displayed at the University of Bogazici, which depicted Islam’s holiest site with LGBT rights flags . The students were arrested over the weekend for inciting hatred and insulting religious values. More than 250 protesters were arrested following clashes with police in Istanbul on Monday and Tuesday. Nearly 70 were also arrested Tuesday in the capital, Ankara, during a demonstration organized in support of the students of Bogazici. Erdogan said LGBT values ​​have no place in Turkey’s future. Meanwhile, Bulu told reporters on Wednesday that he has no plans to step down as the university’s rector, often described as Turkey’s Harvard. He reiterated that his goal was to make Bogazici one of the top 100 universities in the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos