PM Modi’s new initiative targets land conflicts crippling infrastructure

Twice a day during rush hour, more than 3 million cars clutter the streets of Bombay and nearly 4 million commuters throng on overcrowded trains, while a four-decade land dispute that has left the financial capital of the country to build a modern metro system continues to simmer.

The dispute over a location to house train cars has indefinitely delayed construction of a metro that could decongest the city and bring in $ 4.2 billion in investment. And it’s not the only Indian megaproject shelved or scrapped due to land issues: Other victims include a $ 17 billion bullet train, a $ 12 billion steel project and more than 700 road projects.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to clear a backlog of land files and free up investments to boost local manufacturing and generate millions of jobs to lift an economy that will experience its largest annual contraction since 1952. This decision could also help his government convince. companies to uproot supply chains from China and move to India.

The country’s planning body has developed a new model law in which states will ensure the accuracy of land titles and provide compensation in the event of a dispute. It would replace colonial-era laws and require states to computerize all land registers, link landowner details to those digital registers, and create courts to resolve all outstanding cases within three years.

“Life will become easy if this system is put in place,” said Vinod Agrawal, head of the government committee that drafted the bill. He added that similar land title systems are in place in more than 80 countries, from Australia and the UK to South Korea and Thailand.

State powers

While the Bharatiya Janata party controls parliament and could easily pass federal law, its success ultimately depends on regional leaders who must pass laws based on the model law bill in their states. Farmer protests that erupted after Prime Minister Modi passed laws to revise decades-old rules for selling crops also show that not all will turn out well.

A powerful electoral bloc, thousands of farmers protested at New Delhi’s borders for about two months to demand the repeal of new laws passed in September, saying the legislation would make them vulnerable to big business. Farmer opposition also prompted PM Modi to reverse a decision in 2015 that made it easier for businesses to acquire land.

Farmers could still have more certainty with clear land titles, which would also encourage more investment in infrastructure and real estate, according to Deepak Sood, secretary general of the associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the India, one of the largest business groups in the country. . Farms make up almost half of India’s total land area and employ over 60 percent of Indians, with data showing the average farm size of about 1 hectare (2.5 acres), or about the size of two football fields.

Clearer land titles would also help PM Modi attract more manufacturers as he works with Japan and Australia to build more resilient supply chains as tensions rise with China. His government recently announced incentives for companies looking to locate in India, as part of a larger plan to increase manufacturing’s share in the economy to 25 percent, from around 15 percent. percent.

“ India is business ”

“The initial message will be that India is all about business and is making the changes necessary for investors to settle in,” said Amitendu Palit, economist specializing in international trade and investment at the University. Singapore National. “But it can still be a difficult exercise, given that land is an emotional issue and implementation has to be done by states.”

While the digital India Land Registry Modernization Program dashboard shows that the land registers of 90.1% of villages have been computerized, many registers have not been properly updated – forcing investors deal with multiple parties to acquire land and often face bribery claims. The new law would require states to associate this registration with the digital identity of the landowner and could allow investors to deal directly with the landlord, thereby eliminating lower-level intermediaries and bureaucrats and reducing delays and corruption.

The World Bank estimates that about two-thirds of cases pending before the courts are land-related. Land Conflict Watch, a group of researchers, estimates that around 800 conflicts in India affect 7.3 million people and threaten more than $ 200 billion in investments in an area larger than the country of Israel.

“ Move very carefully ”

One of the most well-known is the Mumbai metro dispute. A scuffle between the federal and state governments over the site’s land title for a car shed has been stalled during years of investigations. A Maharashtra lawmaker said that a resolution of the last dispute over the project – which began in 1969 and work on this phase began in 2012 – could save the state 55 billion rupees (754 million dollars). The next hearing on the project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency is scheduled for February.

Land disputes have also blocked investments in the cement, steel, mining and power sectors, according to the Rights and Resources Initiative, a coalition of nonprofit groups. South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco scrapped a planned $ 12 billion steel complex in 2017 after it was delayed for a decade due to local disputes and rental issues.

The country’s highest court is currently hearing a land dispute that has blocked plans by the PM Modi government to build a $ 17 billion high-speed train link in western India, while a plan for 120 billion rupees to connect the southern cities of Bengaluru and Mysuru has been on hold since 1998. Road Minister Nitin Gadkari said 773 national road projects worth Rs 2.71 trillion have been delayed due to land disputes.

If done correctly, the proposed law will guarantee unchallenged ownership, make online land transactions possible, and ensure landlords have easier access to bank credit, according to Hukum Singh Meena, additional secretary in the Land Resources Department, which is the one of the main people in charge of reform management. But, he added, serious hurdles remain, including the ability of the current digital infrastructure to handle the new system.

“We are moving very carefully,” Meena said in an interview. “It could be a game-changer or become disastrous – it all depends on how you implement it.”

