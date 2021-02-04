PDM faces a daunting task





As the leaders of the opposition 10-party alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meet today (Thursday) in Islamabad, they face a daunting task in charting a future course of action after the expiration of another deadline set for Prime Minister Imran Khan. resign before January 31.

They now have few options between the vote of no confidence, resignations en bloc and the long march to Islamabad until the resignation of the prime minister. But it all may not be easy amid reports of interior cracks. While it is now or never for the PML (N) and the JUI (F), we still have to wait and see the PPP, which could ask the PDM management to give a definitive deadline before direct action because the Senate elections are scheduled for March. .

In what would be the first face-to-face interaction between PPP President Bilawal Bhutto and PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz since the former offered the option of mistrust, their fathers, former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, have already discussed the issue with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the PDM. While Zardari has advised the two to avoid a hasty decision, it will be interesting to see the end result on Thursday night.

While other prominent PDM parties like Awami National Party (ANP), BNP (Mengal) and National Party (NP) more or less back the long march, the PPP leaders must come out with numbers for the no-confidence vote which, faced with it looked difficult. As a heated debate is expected among leaders of the opposition alliance, any rift or split could prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the PDM.

On the other side, Prime Minister Imran Khan looked confident and on January 31 sent a strong message to the opposition with a high-profile meeting of the new troika made up of the Prime Minister, the leader of the army and the DG of the ISI. In the past, such a troika included the President of Pakistan up to the time of Rule 58-2 (B). It has now been replaced by ISI DG. The Prime Minister’s message was clear that civilian and military leaders are on the same page on internal and external issues. It was followed by business as usual and the Prime Minister continued to attack, in his usual fashion, the opposition for allegedly asking for the NRO and reiterated his consistent position that he would not give the NRO. The opposition has rejected his request and believes he has dragged the establishment into political affairs. Sensing the split and confusion within the PDM, Prime Minister Imran challenged them to take a long march, bring a vote of no confidence or resign from the assemblies because he was not going to resign. So, in a way, he returned the ball to the opposing court.

In a smart move on Tuesday, he offered his conditional resignation from the PDM if both parties, PPP and PML (N), returned the alleged looted money with an immediate response from Maryam Nawaz of surprise resignations.

Imran Khan is confident that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would come out clean from the foreign funding case pending at the Pakistan Election Commission over the past six years, and he is also sure to win the next election Senate next month. 51 seats.

However, PM has little justification to defend the unprecedented rise in prices and the continued rise in prices of petroleum products. He gives people hope that the bad days would end soon.

In this context, the PDM led by JUI (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has few options for the counterattack as Imran Khan apparently enjoys complete confidence in the powerful establishment and the opposition movement does not. has so far failed to create cracks.

On the contrary, the direct attack by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehmans brought them closer together.

The PPP, which wants at all costs to keep its government in Sindh and has also convinced the other opposition parties, in particular the PML (N), to participate in the senatorial elections, has accepted the current system and wants to fight against the government in sitting in the Senate. the parliament. Knowing that until and unless they succeed in gaining the support of allied governments like the PML (Q) and MQM (Pakistan) in addition to the dissenting voices of the PTIs, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris suggests a vote of no confidence against PM or CM Punjab impracticable but in case of movement and failure would further consolidate Imran Khan’s government, as happened in the case of the vote of no confidence against Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani l ‘last year.

The chances of success in the long march, as previously decided by the PDM and which still obtains the support of PML (N) and JUI (F), also seemed almost impossible, except that this could only lead to chaos and threaten the system. democratic current. in no case would Imran Khan resign.

PML (N) is under tremendous pressure as all of its frontline leaders grapple with cases – some of them in jail and others under NAB and FIR investigation. So far the party seems intact and despite all efforts the PTI government has not been able to convince many MPs or AMPs.

As the ruling coalition and the opposition will now focus on the Senate elections and have already solicited nominations from interested candidates, the opposition is unlikely to give a deadline or decide on either of the two. options after Senate elections in the first or second week of March.

At the moment it seems that the PPP is isolated within the PDM with regard to the future course of action for obvious reasons, as they have a big stake in the system, when it could be a task. difficult for other opposition parties to move forward without the mainstream. Party. The PML (N), which until now has put up fierce resistance to the government and still intact despite the arrest of its main leaders and dozens of cases against them, has already decided to move forward with a policy resistance, a rare thing in the party. , once considered the product of the establishment. Right now, it’s a battle between Imran Khan and the others.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst for GEO, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos