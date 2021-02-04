Mar-a-Lago: Palm Beach completes legal review of Trump residence





In a memo written by the city attorney and posted on the city’s website, attorney John “Skip” Randolph advised the city to turn to its zoning ordinance instead, which only allows employees of good faith to reside in private clubs. So if Trump is a “bona fide employee of the club,” the city’s zoning would allow him to live there, Randolph concluded.

Randolph recommended in the memo that city council hear from interested parties, including Trump, and further debate the issue.

A letter to Randolph from Trump’s attorney last month argued that the former president is a bona fide employee of the station and therefore “clearly authorized to reside there”.

The City of Palm Beach will hear the review at its city council meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, according to the agenda and supporting documents posted on the city’s website.

Trump bought the old estate from Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1985 and turned it into a members-only club in 1993. To turn the private residence into an income-generating business, he had to accept certain limits, based on guidelines presented as an agreement. Palm Beach breakers.

For example, there could not be more than 500 members, there were rules regarding parking and traffic, and club members could not spend more than seven consecutive days in Mar-a-Lago, or no more. three weeks in total per year.

At the time, following several appearances at meetings of Trump’s city council and his attorneys to plead his case for approval on the development of the property, Trump agreed to abide by the 21-day rule. His signature is on the agreement.

However, Trump stayed in Mar-a-Lago much more often while he was president.

The Trump organization insisted in a statement to CNN in December, “There are no documents or agreements in place that prohibit President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as a residence.”

CNN reported in December that residents of upscale Florida were not interested in helping Trump make the club his permanent home after he left. The former president returned to Mar-a-Lago on January 20.

Randolph said the question “primarily depends on whether former President Trump is a bona fide employee of the Club.” In the two-page legal note, Randolph writes that the city’s zoning code for private clubs allows “a private club may provide housing to its bona fide employees only.” He added that the definition of employee in the city code “includes sole proprietors, partners, sponsors, corporate officers and others.”

Randolph then concluded that “if he is a bona fide employee of the club, in the absence of a specific restriction prohibiting former President Trump from residing at the club, it appears the zoning code allows him to reside at the club”.

Randolph continued, “After receiving all relevant submissions, city council should deliberate on this matter and determine what action to take, if any.”

The legal memo prepared for the city was first obtained by the Washington Post. Many once-loyal Mar-a-Lago members are leaving because they no longer want to have a connection with Trump, according to the author of the definitive book on the station.

“It’s a very downhearted place,” Laurence Leamer, historian and author of “Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace,” told MSNBC earlier this month. He said members are “not concerned about politics and they said the food was not good.”

Leamer said he spoke to a number of former members who “walked out in silence” after Trump left.

Permits issued for the demolition of the Mar-a-Lago heliport

A permit was issued Tuesday for the demolition of a helipad at Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, according to city records.

Palm Beach does not allow helipads, but allowed their construction after several months of disputes before the city’s Monuments Preservation Commission.

The helipad, installed in 2017, could only be used while Trump was president and was to be removed from office once he left office. The helipad and Marine One allowed Trump to get around town quickly without getting stuck in traffic or causing a traffic jam.

This story has been updated with more context and additional developments.

CNN’s Kate Bennett, Caroline Kelly, Katelyn Polantz and Alexis Benveniste contributed to this report.

