Prime Minister wants Parvez to secure victory in Punjab Senate – Pakistan





GUJRAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, to play a central role in securing the maximum number of Senate seats from the Punjab.

The top PML-Q leader is part of a three-member committee of the ruling coalition in the province. Its other members are Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. The committee will develop a common strategy for the success of coalition candidates in the senatorial elections to be held in March.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the delegations of the two coalition partners in Islamabad on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Khan. The PML-Q delegation was made up of Mr. Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Basheer Cheema and MP Moonis Elahi, while Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and Shafqat Mehmood assisted the Prime Minister at the meeting.

Sources said during the meeting, the prime minister officially endorsed his party’s decision to support PML-Q candidate Kamil Ali Agha in Senate polls and asked Mr. Elahi to use his experience. to ensure the victory of the candidates.

Meanwhile, Mr. Elahi invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the newly constructed Punjab Assembly building and also thanked him for visiting their residence in Lahore to inquire about PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat, last month.

National policy issues were also discussed during the meeting. The two coalition partners are engaged in talks over the PML-Q’s reservations about the local organ system in Punjab.

However, when asked by this correspondent, Moonis Elahi said that the system of local organs was not discussed during the meeting with the prime minister.

Responding to another question, he dispelled the impression that his father, Parvez Elahi, was being given a key new role in the government of the Punjab, saying the president of the provincial assembly would only play his rightful role during senatorial elections.

Although the PML-Q only has 10 seats in the Punjabi Assembly and five in the National Assembly, but it has an important place in the current political scenario, which is why the PTI leadership decided to respond the Q’s wish to have its candidate in the upper house of parliament as well as to benefit from Mr. Elahis’ experience in Punjab politics, analysts noted.

Posted in Dawn, February 4, 2021

