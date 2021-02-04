Asked about AHY’s letter to Jokowi, here is Moeldoko’s response

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Chief of Staff to the President (KSP) Moeldoko did not respond clearly to the question about the follow-up to the letter sent by the president of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) to President Joko Widodo.

The letter in question calls into question the question of AHY’s coup by the Democratic Party which is suspected of implicating important officials in President Jokowi’s narrow circle and of dragging the name of Moeldoko.

“The person Coffee How come the chairman’s reporting period isn’t? aja”Moeldoko said at his residence in Jakarta on Wednesday (03/02/2021).

When asked about the president’s answer to this question, Moeldoko has yet to give a firm answer.

He said there were a lot of things the head of state needed to deal with rather than intervening in the question of the coup within the Democratic Party.

“It is true that people do not have a lot of work to do, Mr. President speaks about it, take care of Covid aja no wonder we’re stunned, what are you doing thinking it’s not like that, ”he said.

Nonetheless, Moeldoko admitted that he had had several meetings with a number of parties. However, he did not mention the contact details of the parties in question.

Moeldoko revealed that the meeting took place several times at her home and several times at a hotel.

During the meeting, Moeldoko admitted to hearing many stories and emotions.

However, Moeldoko said the meeting was just that Coffee. He stressed that he did not have the power to coup the leadership of the Democratic Party.