Palm Beach City Lawyer Says Trump Can Live In Mar-A-Lago Full-TimeExBulletin

Palm Beach, Florida City Attorney John Randolph sent a note to the mayor and city council supporting former President Donald Trump’s claim that nothing prevents Trump from living full time in his office. private club, Mar-a-Lago. At least one of Trump’s neighbors has called on city officials to enforce an agreement banning any club member from living there full time.

The issue has put officials in Tony’s enclave in a difficult position between the contentious and contentious former president and the island’s other wealthy residents.

In his note to mayor and council, Randolph agrees with an analysis presented by Trump’s lawyer in Palm Beach, John Marion. Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in the mid-1980s and in 1993 sought the city’s approval to convert it into a private club. The city agreed. But among the stipulations, there is one that prevents any club member from staying there for more than three weeks a year. Trump’s attorney at the time told city council that Trump would not live there and would only use Mar-a-Lago rooms as a club member.

In her letter to city officials, Trump’s current lawyer Marion says this verbal statement, made nearly 30 years ago, has no legal weight. Since it was not included in the written agreement, Marion says, “Nothing that may have been said by or on behalf of any of the parties to the agreement before it was concluded. is relevant. ” Marion says the city’s zoning code makes it clear that Trump can legally reside in Mar-a-Lago full time.

Palm Beach City attorney Randolph agrees. In his note to city officials, he says that under the zoning code, private clubs can only provide housing to “bona fide employees.” “Sole owners, partners, limited partners, corporate officers and the like” are included in the definition of employees in the code. Referring to Trump, Randolph concludes, “it appears the zoning code allows him to reside at the club.”

Palm Beach City Council is expected to discuss the issue at its February 9 meeting. Randolph recommends that officials hear from “all interested parties, including, but not limited to, the neighbors of Mar-a-Lago.” In December, a lawyer representing at least one of the club’s neighbors asked city officials to enforce the 1993 agreement. Among the neighbor’s concerns is a security fence installed by the club that uses microphones. -waves that can “cause permanent brain trauma and other debilitating injuries”.

