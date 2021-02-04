Erdogans dirty drone wars | The morning star

WAR is a lucrative business for Great Britain. In October 2020, it proudly boasted of its status as the second largest arms dealer in the world, behind the world leader, the United States.

He cited some 11 billion orders won in 2019. Since 2010, he has won 100 billion contracts, including the sale of Typhoon warplanes to Saudi Arabia and missiles to Qatar.

Quite why this should be a source of pride as large swathes of the population face hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic and the government refuses to provide children with free school meals, as small businesses go to the wall, is a mystery.

Death is however more profitable than life. But as former US President Dwight Eisenhower barely known for his pacifism, as Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano reminds us in 1953: every weapon made, every warship launched, every rocket fired ultimately means a theft to those who are hungry and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.

Journalist Jonathan Cook described the war as the ultimate Ponzi scheme, reflecting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent pledge to spend an additional $ 16.5 billion on defense spending, despite an economy facing a systemic crisis.

As of this writing, Britain operates some 145 military bases in 42 countries around the world, just behind the United States.

Most of them are in the Middle East, although Britain and its docile media are creating new scarecrows in Russia and China to maintain the racketeering of war.

But advancements in technology mean that war can now be fought without the need for large numbers of troops on the ground, or even planes in the sky.

Missiles and surveillance planes can be launched thousands of kilometers away, without the need for pilots.

When I was in Iraqi Kurdistan in the city of Slemani controlled by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the drones that flew over civilian quarters and the city center were a reminder of how much the face of modern warfare had changed.

The next time I heard the distinctive buzz was when I spent eight days in Makhmur refugee camp, abandoned by the UN and targeted by the Turkish state and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK ) because a large number of its inhabitants are supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

It was an almost daily noise that hovered over the camp, loud enough to wake me from my sleep in the wee hours of the morning, the time that Turkey usually likes to open fire.

My stay came only a few months after a missile struck the outer edges of the camp during Operation Claw Eagle’s military offensive in Turkey, with video footage appearing to show that a chemical weapon was used in the attack.

It was one of several drone attacks inflicted on the 12,000 camp residents, with locals telling me they fear another impending assault as tensions between the PDK, Turkey and the PKK escalate dangerously. .

But to fly over a city of around two million people goes beyond war conventions, and was clearly intended to intimidate residents of a city that authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also sees as a hotbed of support for the PKK. .

Nobody talks about that, Meral Cicek told me, sipping coffee on the balcony of a cafeteria overlooking Salim Street, the main street of Slemanis.

Drones are a constant threat, but this is a civilian population and there is no war. But the KDP and PUK are silent on this. Maybe you could tell them about it.

I do, but I too am stuck and it seems no one is ready to speak out against the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by Turkey, which recently deployed them to Iraqi Kurdistan, Rojava, Libya. and Nagorno-Karabakh.

War crimes charges have been laid in each of these war zones, but as expected, appeals from civilian populations have been ignored by world powers, despite being presented with evidence. countless atrocities, including the use of chemical weapons.

Three Kurdish women from Kongreya Star, a confederation of women’s organizations in Rojava, were executed in Kobane in June 2020 in a targeted drone strike launched by Turkey.

The deaths of Zehra Berkel, Hebun Mele Xelil and Amina Waysi after missiles hit their homes was clearly part of Erdogans’ political genocide against the Kurds and his attempt to silence women.

It was condemned by Kurdish forces as a war crime, which it almost certainly was. But that exposes the gray area in which drone wars are fought and was an act straight out of Barack Obama’s notebook.

It was of course under his administration that the use of drones in targeted assassinations was to be greatly expanded.

Obamas’ first strike came just three days after his inauguration and did not, as expected, hit a terrorist suspect as initially claimed, but wiped out a tribal elder, peace activist and supporter of the Pakistani government , as well as four members of his family.

Rather than giving the Nobel Peace Prize winner pause, the opposite was the case, as Obama acted with cruel disregard for human life.

A 2012 New York Times report documented the so-called Terror Tuesdays when Obama nominated people to be put on a kill list.

He and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have consistently denied killing large numbers of civilians during their tenure.

But the reason they can do it is simple. The United States simply reclassified any man of a certain age living in an area where an American drone was operating as a fighter.

According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, some 5,160 people, including 1,124 civilians, have been killed by the United States in more than 500 drone strikes since 2002, most in Pakistan and most under the Obama administration.

It is said that if the former president apologized for a civilian killed every day by a drone strike, it would take him three years.

But of course, Obama did not apologize for those killed under his administration. It would be tantamount to admitting war crimes.

The covert and irresponsible nature of drone warfare, with its ability to conduct precision bombing without requiring ground troops or expensive planes, was an attractive prospect for Turkey.

The guerrillas were later to tell me how drone technology had given Turkey the upper hand in its war against the Kurdish people in the Qandil Mountains and other arenas, with drones being a constant threat, terrorizing civilians.

But he would never have been able to expand his deadly arsenal without the support of the British government and the UK-based arms development companies.

Turkey is barely mentioned in the early books on drone warfare, with Jeremy Scahill, Medea Benjamin and Patrick Cockburn focusing on the growing use of drones by the United States in their great work on the subject.

But since their writing, Turkey has established itself as a new drone powerhouse, with the development of its armed drone TB2 Bayraktar, which successfully fired its first missile in 2015, a source of national pride.

While showing his abilities to the Turkish public, he was seen firing missiles at a giant emblem depicting jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.

The message was clear, as was the intended target and soon to be the new victims of the deadly drone war in Turkey.

After the provocative video footage, a sickening cell phone app was launched in which users were encouraged to take out the Kurdish fighters who were believed to belong to the Peoples Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin.

If this has been presented as a game, albeit in questionable taste, it is not too far removed from the reality of drone warfare that allows remote control killing.

According to the Turkish military, its drone war helped its forces to what it claimed was a swift and decisive victory in its illegal invasion of Afrin which began in January 2018.

A report in the pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said armed and unarmed TB2s carried out 382 sorties during 4,916 flight hours and helped neutralize 1,129 terrorists, a catch-all term applied by Turkey to describe all Kurds, including civilians.

Nationally developed and produced and originally with electronic, software, aerodynamic, design and sub-main systems, the Bayraktar TB2 is one of the world’s most advanced drone systems in its class with its flight automation and its performance, a glowing report boasts.

Although this is not an accurate description, Turkey’s armed drone fleet, which is said to contain between 92 and 94 TB2, could never have developed without the supply of British-made components that allow it to fire precision missiles.

I reported for the Kurdish press an exposure of six years of British secret history in supplying the components that fuel the dirty drone wars in Turkey.

He suggests that multinational arms maker EDO MBM continued the clandestine sale of the Hornet micro-munitions bomb carrier to Turkey, despite a series of public denials.

The Hornet Bomb Carrier is described as the smart hand that ensures that missiles fired from an armed drone hit its target coordinates allowing for precision bombing. It was first patented in 2014. The cart system is designed to carry small, light bombs that do not weigh down the drone.

EDO MBM supplied the technology to Baykar, enabling the company to achieve its goal of self-sufficiency, with the first missile launched from the Bayraktar TB2 drone in 2015.

When the Guardian reported on the sale of the technology in 2019, the son-in-law of company owner Selcuk Bayraktar Erdogans quickly denied, insisting that Baykar had developed its own, cheaper and more reliable missile launcher. .

But in November 2020, his tweet was deleted after a November 2020 report from the Armenian National Council of America (ANCA) containing photographs clearly showing the Hornet bomb carrier attached to a downed Turkish drone in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Turkey is the only country that regularly uses drones on its own citizens, with drone missile strikes claiming the lives of at least 400 people in southeastern Turkey since 2016.

He elevated the Bayraktar TB2 to the rank of major source of nationalist pride.

It has been activated in its activities by Great Britain which has, since 2015, granted some 80 open licenses of unlimited value which allow an unlimited transfer of equipment over a predefined period, usually five years.

The government cleared more than a billion guns to Turkey during the same period, making Ankara one of the largest buyers of British-made weapons in the world.

But, behind the multi-million dollar transactions and the evasiveness of government, there is a human cost, which I know only too well after meeting with the British bomb victims.