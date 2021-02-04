RED ZONE FILES: Senate Race Ticket – Journal





There will be heartache in PTI. When you’re the ruling party, and you’ve just strengthened your position against your opponents, and you have the largesse of the government at your disposal, and a large group of people who have fought the war with fierce ambition, and Senate elections are only a few weeks away, and there are tickets to hand out, and the warrior line is circling the red zone so, know that the house of grief is through the turn for many wannabes.

It’s the story that swirls around town in the wake of the PDM train wreck. The PTI train moves forward, spitting smoke and bravado. Next step: the Senate. Who goes down and who intervenes? The platform is filled with star-eyed men and women scrambling to get the ears of the men who matter.

There is the obvious list. High-level officials in the PTI government who have repeatedly, consistently and often to the detriment of their dignity, fought pitched battles on behalf of their boss. They participated in decision-making at the highest level, went the extra mile to implement such decisions, bowed to every whim and whim of their superiors, and eclipsed the most established political names. within the PTI base. A Senate ticket is the reward they expect. This would legitimize their political weight and ensure career continuity for the next six years. They would then be seen less as political paratroopers ready to pack their bags and leave at the first sign of unrest, and more as bona fide politicians invested in the system and the future of their party.

At least that’s the flow of logic.

But there is a twist in the story. Numbers generate their own logic. As stated in an excellent article by Amir Wasim in this article, the PTI is expected to become the largest party in the Senate, but it will not be able to command a majority in the upper house without the support of its allies.

In fact, even with all the allies added up, the ruling coalition will still have a few seats before securing an absolute majority. If all members of the senate constituency vote for their own party, the PTI could win up to 21 seats in these elections, bringing its total membership to 28. With so many seats up for grabs, the list of candidates for the PTI ticket is long.

Red Zone insiders say some candidates are almost guaranteed PTI tickets for the Senate. These include Financial Advisor Hafeez Sheikh, Ehsaas Program Chair Dr Sania Nishtar, and PTI Party Leader Saifullah Nyazee. There is general acceptance within the party for these names. They know that Prime Minister Imran Khan cares about these three people.

In recent days, however, some things have changed. Insiders say a few people have offered advice to the prime minister and he appears to have been receptive to their arguments. These people have said that candidates for the Senate ticket who are already in the cabinet and hold executive portfolios, including as special advisers and assistants, should not be given preferential consideration.

In fact, these people suggested to the Prime Minister that these special advisers and assistants should not be considered unless they are absolutely essential like Hafeez Sheikh and Sania Nishtar and that the party should bring loyalists who have remained outside into the Senate. of the red zone so far. That way, they say, PTI itself will have a longer stick line.

The Prime Minister would have appreciated the logic of the argument.

PML-N also experiences its own form of senatorial stress. With five seats at best in this election, the party must decide who to keep and who to let out gracefully. Raja Zafarul Haq is the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and also enjoys the high title of President of the PML-N. Can the party let him retire?

Pervez Rashid, former Minister of Information and one of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s closest advisers, is also retiring. A party insider says he will definitely get the ticket. Mohammad Zubair, former governor of Sindh and currently spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, is also a big favorite for the Senate ticket.

Fire Brigade Loyalist Mushahidullah Khan is also retiring. He also has health problems. Can the party refuse him a ticket?

The dynamics of the parties within the PTI and the PML-N are manifested in these next senatorial elections. Within the PTI, the tension between unelected and elected councilors continues to rise and fall at the rate of events.

This fault line is complemented by another: those within the party who derive their strength from their original roots in PTI versus those who tend to constantly seek establishment validation and nourishment. This fault line also comes to life as Senate contenders approach their respective centers of power to get a nod for a ticket. These pulls and pushes get more and more intense with each passing day.

Within the PML-N as well, aspirants attempt to gain support from their energy sources. With the ascendancy of the radical group and the Shehbaz group retreating into the background, aspirants with a direct line to Nawaz Sharif have a much better chance of getting the nod. Of course, in both cases rulers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif will endorse the final names, but the lobbies that now have greater access to their leader appear to be more effective in securing the ticket to their people.

The subtle noise of this lobbying grew louder as the PDM voice calmed down over the past two weeks. With the PDM holding a crucial meeting today to determine the future course of action, some light and heat could be generated ahead of the Senate elections. However, as the PDM has already announced that it will participate in the elections, whatever happens, including the long march which is expected to feature prominently in today’s meeting, will not take place until April. Until then, it seems, the Senate elections will remain the center of attention and tension.

Sorrows are around the bend.

Posted in Dawn, February 4, 2021

