Maxine Waters wants Donald Trump charged with premeditated murder for Capitol Riot





Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California said former President Donald Trump launched the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 and that he will face charges of premeditated murder for the lives lost in the violence in the day.

Waters, who represents California’s 43rd District in Los Angeles County, explained in an appearance Tuesday on MSNBC The ReidOut how she felt “lucky” to be locked in her office amid the riots. Despite this, Waters said she had faced threats for years and could relate to the fear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was feeling that day, which the New York MP detailed in a Instagram Live earlier this week.

“Because I took this president early, I called for his impeachment early, I was threatened over and over again,” Waters said.

After listing some of the threats she has faced in her California office over the years, Waters began discussing the source of the January 6 threats and told The ReidOut’s Joy Reid that Trump “had planned at the advance “the invasion of the Capitol.

Representative Maxine Waters of California said on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump should definitely face premeditated murder charges in connection with the deadly protests on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. In the photo above, Trump arrives at the “Stop The Steal” rally on January 6. , 2021 in Washington, DC Tasos Katopodis / Getty

“They are following the President of the United States of America, who had planned in advance the invasion that took place on our Capitol,” Waters said of the rioters. “There is information that some of the planning came from individuals working in his campaign. In fact, he should definitely be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives lost with this invasion, with this insurgency,” said Waters on Trump.

Waters said she learned over time how to protect herself and defuse threats as they arose and added that she and other minority women in Congress “are often threatened “.

“Yes, we are threatened. But we cannot back down,” Waters said. “We have to fight as hard as possible to ensure that justice is done.”

Trump spoke at a “Save America” ​​rally on January 6 as both houses of Congress gathered on Capitol Hill to affirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 presidential election. Protesters marched to the Capitol after the rally, and some then broke into the building. Four civilians and a Capitol police officer died in the violence that followed. Two Capitol Hill police officers died by suicide in the following weeks.

Trump was impeached from the House of Representatives on January 13 for “inciting insurgency” in connection with the events of January 6. His Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin next week.

Trump’s impeachment lawyers responded to the impeachment article on Tuesday that his trial will focus on. Their response argued that it was unconstitutional to convict a president who is no longer in office and called on the Senate to vote to acquit him of the charges if the trial proceeds.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s communications team for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

