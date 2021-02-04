Analysis – Indonesia’s palm oil-powered ‘green diesel’ fuels threaten forests

KUALA LUMPUR (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Indonesia’s ambitious biodiesel program will increase the risk of deforestation as more rainforests could be cleared to produce palm oil, environmentalists have warned, urging policymakers to implement a long-term ban on new plantings.

Indonesia – home to the world’s third largest rainforest but also its largest palm oil producer – has steadily increased the share of its palm oil-derived biodiesel mandate since 2018 to boost demand .

Also seeking to reduce costly fuel imports and global heating emissions, the Southeast Asian country increased the bio content of its biodiesel to 30% at the end of 2019, from 20% the previous year, the rest being fossil fuels.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has targeted biodiesel made entirely from palm oil, but without setting a firm deadline for its large-scale deployment, as it would require engine modifications.

Last month, state-owned energy company PT Pertamina began testing the so-called green diesel after performing tests with jet fuel late last year.

Yuyun Harmono, campaign manager for climate justice at the Indonesian Environment Forum (WALHI), said no additional land would yet be used to produce palm oil for biodiesel – but that could change in the future, further threatening forests.

If there is an increasing demand for fuel, there will also be an increase in demand for biofuel … of course, there is a risk (of deforestation), he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Indonesia was named among the top three countries for rainforest loss in 2019, according to Global Forest Watch, a monitoring service that uses satellite data.

Palm oil – widely used in cosmetics, food, and biofuels across the world – has come under intense scrutiny from activists and green consumers, who have blamed its production for forest loss, fires and exploitation of workers.

In response, the industry watchdog, the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, tightened its rules in late 2018, imposing a ban on clearing forests or converting peatlands into oil palm plantations.

WALHI Harmono said biodiesel should not be seen as a substitute for fossil fuel and that the use of both must drop, echoing comments from green groups last month who urged Jakarta to be more ambitious in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Harmono noted that, since 2018, biodiesel has been mandatory to power private and commercial vehicles.

It’s only 30% (bio-portion) now, but when demand increases, demand for palm oil will also increase, he added.

SERIOUS THREAT

Indonesia’s biodiesel production last year used just over 7 million tonnes of palm oil – out of a total domestic production of 41.4 million tonnes – up from around 1.4 million in 2015, according to the consulting firm LMC International.

Malaysia, the world’s second largest producer, used around 880,000 tonnes of palm oil for biodiesel production in 2020, up from 600,000 in 2015.

Indonesia has achieved very impressive growth in biodiesel production over the past five years, said Julian McGill, Southeast Asia Manager at LMC International.

Indonesia’s success in sustaining biodiesel production has been a critical factor in the low stocks and high prices the industry enjoys today.

But a drop in crude oil prices as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand has made Indonesia’s biodiesel program less economical, while plans to increase bio-serving to 40% have been delayed.

Despite industry concerns about the cost of Indonesia’s biodiesel policy, which is funded by a tax on palm oil exports, the government will likely remain steadfast in its use of biofuel to replace diesel imports. McGill added.

Ricky Amukti, of climate change and energy policy group Traction Energy Asia, said small independent palm oil producers have yet to take advantage of the biodiesel program, due to price compression by intermediaries and large producers.

The longer-term goal for biodiesel to be made entirely from palm oil could also increase competition for its food and cosmetic purchases over fuel, he added.

The competition would potentially harm Indonesia’s remaining forests, especially in Papua, as the need for palm oil would increase dramatically, Amukti said.

Indonesia’s Energy Minister estimated that 15 million hectares (37 million acres) of new palm plantations would be needed to meet the country’s biodiesel targets, media reported at year-end last.

Indonesia’s biodiesel program is a serious threat to the rainforests that will be cleared to make way for these new plantations, warned Gemma Tillack, director of forest policy for the US environmental group Rainforest Action Network (RAN).

ALTERNATIVE COOKING OIL?

In September 2018, the Indonesian president imposed a temporary three-year ban on new permits for palm plantations in an effort to fight wildfires and protect carbon-storing tropical forests, seen as crucial to the global fight. against climate change.

WALHIs Harmono said this should be extended so that any increased demand for palm oil for biodiesel should be met through improved yields rather than new plantings.

The government should also focus on developing and promoting electric vehicles powered by sustainable energy, he added.

To further reduce the threat of deforestation, Amukti of Traction Energy said biodiesel producers could purchase mills that use fruit grown by smallholders to limit the threat of land conversion and increase supply chain transparency. .

Using used cooking oil – most of which goes down the drain – as a complementary component to biodiesel, to reduce the threat of deforestation and plant more oil palms, was also possible, he said.

Biodiesel linked to deforestation is not a green fuel, stressed RAN Tillack. As the climate crisis worsens, we cannot ignore the growing demand and use of palm oil linked to deforestation for biodiesel.