When throwing Lata against Rihanna, Modi reads the wrong score

By pitting singer Lata Mangeshkar against global pop star Rihanna in its propaganda battle against protesting Indian farmers, the Modi government struck a painfully messy note.

It all started Tuesday night, with Barbados-born Rihanna tweeting a CNN article about internet shutdowns in several parts of Haryana in an attempt to disrupt growing protests by farmers against three new farm laws which they believe will undermine their livelihoods. .

Why don’t we talk about it ?! asked the musician.

She was immediately greeted by a wall of misogynistic and racist responses on Twitter. Some have spoken approvingly of the bodily injuries her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown inflicted on her in 2009 and lamented that he was not there to keep her in line now.

Before long, other Western celebrities tweeted about the farmer protests, including the teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg and porn artist Mia Khalifa.

Surprisingly, Wednesday mid-morning in India Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement warning against the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and commentary on the government’s new farm laws.

People familiar with the world of diplomacy were taken aback by the government’s decision to react to an innocent statement from a showbiz personality.

.@OnReality_Check | What is the Department of External Affairs doing in response to these statements from individuals … will they then send them representations? asks Suhasini Haider, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/sw449gj7WE – NDTV (@ndtv) February 3, 2021

As if that weren’t enough, the government orchestrated a Twitter storm by Indian film and sports celebrities, who filled cyberspace with copy-paste messages using hashtags invented by the Department of External Affairs. : #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.

Among them, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is a Canadian citizen.

Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Lets support an out-of-court resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Badminton player Saina Nehwal had an identical tweet.

Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Lets support an out-of-court resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda pic.twitter.com/FhclAMLiik – Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 3, 2021

When former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar joined him, Twitter users were quick to point out his poor record in fulfilling civic duties. After being appointed to the Rajya Sabha in 2012, he attended only 29 of nearly 400 parliamentary sessions. He had earned a salary of Rs 86.23 lakh during his six-year tenure.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. Outside forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let us stay united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Late Wednesday night, even 91-year-old singer Lata Mangeshkar joined the choir.

By investing so much energy in putting together this incongruous lineup of performers, the Narendra Modi government has shown that it is playing the wrong part. Mangeshkar, Tendulkar, and Akshay Kumar have little influence over the global audiences Rihanna and Thunberg reach. National voters who will be impressed by these Indian personalities do not need to be convinced of the governments’ intentions: they already support Modi wholeheartedly.

Indeed, government propagandists only preach in chorus.

Ironically, with its thoughtless response, the government has only amplified the news about the farmers’ protests. Over the past 24 hours, the government’s crackdown on farmers has made headlines around the world. find mention in the New York Times, the BBC and the Germanys German wave, among other publications.

The new focus on the protests has sparked backlash in unlikely neighborhoods, such as that of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who plays for the Pittsburgh Stellers football team. He announced that he had donated $ 10,000 to provide medical assistance to protesting farmers.

Glad to share that I donated $ 10,000 to provide medical assistance to needy farmers in India to help save lives during these times. I hope we can prevent more lives from being lost. #FarmersProtest https://t.co/0WoEw0l3ij – JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 3, 2021

Rihannas’ brief tweet sparked a happy cacophony that the Indian government is now struggling to contain. Perhaps he should have remembered that at key moments silence is golden.