Beijing Winter Olympics face COVID and boycott obstacles to stay on track

BEIJING – One year away from the 2022 Winter Olympics, construction of the Athletes’ Village is in full swing near the Beijing National Stadium. Red banners on the site encourage workers “not to stop for a moment; do not make a mistake in one step; do not delay a single day ”.

The Chinese capital and neighboring city of Zhangjiakou will host 109 events for the winter games from Feb. 4, 2022. All 12 competition venues have been built or renovated, the Beijing municipal government said.

President Xi Jinping is now stepping up vaccination and coronavirus testing for the success of the games, which has an official budget of $ 1.56 billion. Yet the pandemic and international pressure on China’s human rights record cloud the outlook for the event.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of emergency vehicles, from fire engines to police cars, entered the parking lot of the National Speed ​​Skating Ring as part of a joint exercise to an emergency on the site.

Xi visited several Olympic venues in January, where he told ski jumping athletes that China has world-class talent in several sports.

The successful preparations for the 2022 Games demonstrate the outstanding strengths of the leadership of the Communist Party and the Chinese socialist system, Xi said.

A key part of these preparations is the free vaccination against the coronavirus.

Of Beijing’s roughly 21 million people, around 1.9 million – mostly high-risk people such as medical professionals and police – have received their first dose and are expected to receive the second by Monday.

“Chinese officials say vaccines are voluntary, but you don’t really have a choice if you work in high-risk areas like logistics,” said a Japanese office worker currently in Beijing.

The city also cut the price of a PCR test to 80 yuan ($ 12.40) from 120 yuan at the end of January, in the hopes that more widespread testing will help limit the spread of the virus. Group testing at the workplace is even cheaper, at 20 yuan per person. Results are delivered via smartphone within 24 hours.

In addition to laying the groundwork at home, Xi is closely monitoring the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics scheduled for this summer. If these games are canceled due to the coronavirus, China could face increased pressure to cancel or postpone the winter games in Beijing.

China is willing to join the International Olympic Committee and other countries to ensure the safe and smooth staging of the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics, Xi told IOC President , Thomas Bach, Jan. 25, according to state agency Xinhua. Press Agency.

IOC Vice-President Yu Zaiqing also visited the Japanese Embassy in Beijing in mid-January, where he expressed his support for the Tokyo Games to Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi.

But the coronavirus isn’t the only problem casting a shadow over the Beijing Olympics. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has hinted that it may be possible to boycott the games due to China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. More than 160 human rights organizations sent a joint letter to the IOC to reconsider its choice of Beijing as the host.

China is probably hoping that by supporting the Tokyo games this year, it can count on Japanese support for the Beijing games in 2022.

Xi was vice president at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and became chairman of the Communist Party at the party convention four years later. A successful Olympics in 2022 would be a boon for Xi, who is considering a rare third term as president before the party convention later next year.