Politics
Beijing Winter Olympics face COVID and boycott obstacles to stay on track
BEIJING – One year away from the 2022 Winter Olympics, construction of the Athletes’ Village is in full swing near the Beijing National Stadium. Red banners on the site encourage workers “not to stop for a moment; do not make a mistake in one step; do not delay a single day ”.
The Chinese capital and neighboring city of Zhangjiakou will host 109 events for the winter games from Feb. 4, 2022. All 12 competition venues have been built or renovated, the Beijing municipal government said.
President Xi Jinping is now stepping up vaccination and coronavirus testing for the success of the games, which has an official budget of $ 1.56 billion. Yet the pandemic and international pressure on China’s human rights record cloud the outlook for the event.
On Friday afternoon, dozens of emergency vehicles, from fire engines to police cars, entered the parking lot of the National Speed Skating Ring as part of a joint exercise to an emergency on the site.
Xi visited several Olympic venues in January, where he told ski jumping athletes that China has world-class talent in several sports.
The successful preparations for the 2022 Games demonstrate the outstanding strengths of the leadership of the Communist Party and the Chinese socialist system, Xi said.
A key part of these preparations is the free vaccination against the coronavirus.
Of Beijing’s roughly 21 million people, around 1.9 million – mostly high-risk people such as medical professionals and police – have received their first dose and are expected to receive the second by Monday.
“Chinese officials say vaccines are voluntary, but you don’t really have a choice if you work in high-risk areas like logistics,” said a Japanese office worker currently in Beijing.
The city also cut the price of a PCR test to 80 yuan ($ 12.40) from 120 yuan at the end of January, in the hopes that more widespread testing will help limit the spread of the virus. Group testing at the workplace is even cheaper, at 20 yuan per person. Results are delivered via smartphone within 24 hours.
In addition to laying the groundwork at home, Xi is closely monitoring the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics scheduled for this summer. If these games are canceled due to the coronavirus, China could face increased pressure to cancel or postpone the winter games in Beijing.
China is willing to join the International Olympic Committee and other countries to ensure the safe and smooth staging of the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics, Xi told IOC President , Thomas Bach, Jan. 25, according to state agency Xinhua. Press Agency.
IOC Vice-President Yu Zaiqing also visited the Japanese Embassy in Beijing in mid-January, where he expressed his support for the Tokyo Games to Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi.
But the coronavirus isn’t the only problem casting a shadow over the Beijing Olympics. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has hinted that it may be possible to boycott the games due to China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. More than 160 human rights organizations sent a joint letter to the IOC to reconsider its choice of Beijing as the host.
China is probably hoping that by supporting the Tokyo games this year, it can count on Japanese support for the Beijing games in 2022.
Xi was vice president at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and became chairman of the Communist Party at the party convention four years later. A successful Olympics in 2022 would be a boon for Xi, who is considering a rare third term as president before the party convention later next year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]