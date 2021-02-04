Boris Johnson says non-lockdown roadmap will be confirmed on February 22, starting with schools





Boris Johnson confirmed the government’s plan to reopen schools on March 8 (PA) 3 min read The PM said we can start charting a path out of the lockdown later this month by starting with details on how schools could reopen on March 8. Boris Johnson has pledged to detail a roadmap to ease coronavirus restrictions on February 22, a week after the government previously announced plans to review the effectiveness of the lockdown on February 15. The revelation came as the UK reached a milestone in vaccination, with 10 million first doses now being administered. Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, Johnson said: “In the days leading up to our review point in the week of February 15, we will be accumulating even more data, aided by NHS Test and Trace, to that we can begin to chart a way forward. “To start, if the data allows, with the reopening of schools on March 8. And I will be exhibiting this roadmap as much as possible on February 22. “ But although he said “there are signs of hope” with the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital starting to decline for the first time since this new wave began, levels infections are “still alarming”, with 1,322 more deaths reported today. Johnson praised the work of the Vaccine Task Force, adding: “It is thanks to their efforts, the most colossal in the history of our National Health Service, that we have passed the 10 million mark today. vaccinations in the UK. “Including almost 90% of people aged 75 and over in England and every eligible person in a care home. “And with every injection and every day, we have more evidence that these vaccines work.” Earlier, Matt Hancock hailed the 10 million vaccine milestone as “extremely important”, with the Health Secretary saying “every hit makes us all a little bit safer.” Data released by the government showed that up to February 2, a total of 10,520,433 shots had been administered to date, 10,021,471 were first doses and 498,962 were second doses. The total increased to 374,756 the day before and the seven-day moving average of the first doses given in the UK is now 408,155. A regional breakdown by NHS England of the deployment also shows that each area delivered at least a million hits in total: South West – 1,037,411

Midlands – 1,716,842.

East of England – 1110475

London – 1,072,148

North East and Yorkshire – 1,415,252

North West – 1260590

South-East – 1,464,260 The government also said the 1,322 people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday brought the UK’s total during the pandemic to 109,335. And by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, there had been 19,202 more laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

