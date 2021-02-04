Health workers real heroes in the fight against the pandemic: KP CM – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said government is prioritizing vaccination of health workers against Covid-19 as the two-month campaign began Wednesday at 17 centers set up to vaccinate more than 30,000 healthcare providers health centers in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He called frontline health workers the real heroes of the nation for rendering service during the first wave of the pandemic. He launched the main campaign in the provincial metropolis and told the health workers, who received doses in his presence, that the government and the population praised their dedication and professional competence in the fight against the pandemic.

According to a statement, ceremonies were held in Kohat, Lakki Marwat and other districts to launch the vaccination campaign in the province.

We want to offer comprehensive protection to healthcare workers against infection because they are fighting the virus and are at risk of infection. The government will expand the scope of vaccination as the national command and operation center has pledged a continuous supply of vaccines as per our request, the chief minister said.

On this occasion, the director of the Hayatabad medical complex, Dr Faisal Shehzad, Dr Mohammad Shah, Ayesha Zahir, Dr Abid Ali, Waqarullah, Tariq Rahim and Hameedullah received the vaccine.

Initially, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received the first batch of vaccine containing 16,000 doses. In the first phase, front-line healthcare professionals would receive vaccines according to prescribed guidelines, Khan said. He added that for the first phase of vaccination, eight districts with the highest positivity rate for the incidence of Covid-19 were selected.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his vision to deal with the pandemic and said the administration of free vaccines to health workers was the responsibility of the government.

The chief minister said 3,194 health workers were affected by the coronavirus and 32 of them had died, but they had fought the pandemic with courage. He said frontline health workers were the nation’s true heroes as they rendered invaluable service during the first wave of the pandemic.

In Kohat, the vaccination campaign was launched at KDA university hospital by the commissioner. Dr Haroon was vaccinated to start the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman and the hospital’s medical director, Dr Fazlur Rehman, were also on the occasion.

Dr Fazlur Rehman said the vaccine was channeled through an established cold chain at Liaquat Memorial Hospital under the supervision of the Expanded Immunization Program District Coordinator Dr Mohabat Khan.

The commissioner said that in the first phase, frontline health workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics would be vaccinated.

In Bannu Division, the Covid-19 vaccination campaign was launched on Wednesday as frontline health workers were vaccinated at Khalifa Gul Nawaz University Hospital.

A district administration official said the Bannu division had obtained doses of the vaccine and health workers would receive inoculations in the first phase. He said the hospital’s additional director, Dr Amanullah Khan, and other doctors received the first injection of the vaccine.

The official said health workers have been trained to ensure safe administration of the vaccine. He said trained vaccinators would take part in the coronavirus campaign.

