Turkish leader urges everyone to contribute to new constitution

ANKARA

Following the announcement of a possible new constitution, the Turkish president welcomed on Wednesday all those who wish to contribute to the drafting of the new constitution.

“Such comprehensive work will become meaningful with the participation of all groups in the country,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told provincial congresses of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party via a video link from party headquarters.

Erdogan said on Monday that if the AK Party comes to a consensus with its Popular Alliance partner, then “action to draft a new constitution in the coming period” was possible.

“We would like to see all groups, who would like to make positive contributions to the process, in the efforts for the new constitution,” Erdogan noted.

He said the constitution will be built on “historic initiatives” that the AK party has taken for the country, especially the presidential system.

Erdogan stressed that leaving aside a constitution that has lost its integrity and consistency due to changes over the years, and working on a new constitution would pave the way for Turkey to achieve its goals for many years to come.

Welcoming the support of Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), for a new constitution, Erdogan said they would pioneer the process with the MHP as part of their Popular Alliance.

On Tuesday, Bahceli said Turkey was “obliged” to replace its current constitution. He said the country’s constitution in its current form was “the product of extraordinary conditions”.

‘Gezi park events are over’

Regarding the protests in Istanbul against the recent appointment of the new rector of the University of Bogazici, Erdogan said: “We do not accept these young people, who are members of terrorist groups, like the young people in our country who have real national and moral values. “

Protests erupted after the appointment of Mehmet Bulu, with a group of students calling for his resignation.

The protests escalated when two students from Bogazici University were remanded in custody by a Turkish court for exhibiting an allegedly offensive picture of Islamic values ​​on university grounds.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday that nearly 80 of those recently arrested amid the ongoing protests were members of far-left terrorist groups, including DHKP / C, TKP-ML.

Stating that those who tried to “occupy” the rector’s room were not students but terrorists, Erdogan said they will not allow terrorists to rule in Turkey.

“This country will no longer know and no longer support a Gezi [Park] event in Taksim, ”Erdogan stressed, reiterating Ankara’s steadfast stance against terrorism.

In the summer of 2013, a small number of protests in Istanbul’s Gezi Park turned into a nationwide wave of protests against the government that left eight people dead and one policeman.

The government later said the protests were orchestrated by members of the terrorist group FETO, who infiltrated police and courts.

FETO and its American leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of a long campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, in particular the army, the police and the judiciary.

