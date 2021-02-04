Politics
Covid Notes | The spectator Australia
Beyond the quarantine fiasco
While the mismanagement of hotel quarantine in Melbourne made headlines, a more fundamental point was forgotten: a quarantine is not appropriate for SARS-CoV-2.
Before Chinese President Xi Jinping invented lockdowns and quarantines, these measures had been carefully scrutinized and rejected by science. For example, Gauden Galea, the representative of global health organizations in China, said on January 24, 2020 that trying to contain a city of 11 million people was new to science. The lockdown of 11 million people is unprecedented in the history of public health, so it is certainly not a WHO recommendation. And in October 2019, the WHO document, Non-pharmaceutical public health measures for influenza, clarified that the quarantine of exposed people is in no way recommended.
Jennifer Coates’ Hotel Quarantine Investigation Report notes that just two weeks before the National Cabinet agreed to mass quarantine, Victoria released her plan to fight the March 10, 2020 Covid-19 pandemic . He did not envisage the involuntary detention of persons arriving from abroad. [I]With regard to isolation or quarantine, the focus has been on the voluntary isolation of people in their homes.
It was indeed the right approach. That’s why Anders Tegnell, arguably the world’s best epidemiologist, hasn’t closed Swedish borders or quarantined anyone: and no lockdown, no mask. Anyone who becomes ill in Sweden is advised to stay at home.
A growing body of evidence suggests that Jinpings’ inventions had a malicious intent: to cause the West to self-destruct. The role of WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesuss in 2020 has been highly questionable. A communist politician from Ethiopia with long-standing ties to China, Tedros met Xi Jinping on January 28, 2020 and without even trying to assess the lockdowns in Wuhan which had started just a week earlier on January 23, 2020, said: China is setting new standard for outbreak response.
Over the years, Jinping has carefully cultivated relationships with selected Western research institutes, media, and politicians. The Age reported on May 23, 2020 that Daniel Andrews, one of such carefully cultivated politicians, met with China’s Consul General in Melbourne, Long Zhou in March and praised China’s considerable efforts to prevent and control the outbreak . At the same time, the CCP’s cyber army was broadcasting fake videos to create panic, and Chinese news agencies and bots were intimidating recalcitrant nations and politicians into adopting lockdowns.
Faced with this hysteria induced by China, most Western countries have forgotten the basic epidemiology. Professor Sunetra Gupta told us in 2013 that the new viruses are probably not as deadly as they used to be because the international brewing has boosted global immunity. As expected, the lethality of this virus is somewhere between a bad flu and a mild pandemic, which has been known since April 2020 and has been reconfirmed by annual Swedish mortality data for 2020: its average death rate for 2019-20 will probably be the second lowest in its history.
Seeing the West give in to China’s plans, Anders Tegnell, the only man who has not forgotten his training, exclaimed on June 24, 2020: It was as if the world had gone mad, and all that we had discussed was forgotten.
Australia’s abandonment of its pandemic plans at the end of March 2020 was very disruptive: the lack of a mandatory mass quarantine plan meant that the Victorias hotel mass quarantine program was designed and implemented in from scratch, to be operational within 36 hours, from concept to operation.
While the National Cabinet must explain its failure to see through China’s game plan, Daniel Andrewss’s failure is more acute. Coate notes that the decision to use private security in Melbourne was made without even a clear explanation it was being made. How could this happen? Andrews had personally agreed to the National Cabinet to abandon the official Victorias pandemic plan and embrace the new Jinpings innovation. He is personally responsible for his failure to provide effective quarantine. He must go.
It was also a massive public service failure. Coate’s Notes: It doesn’t seem like the people involved in the group chat [to identify a contractor] knew that there was [an] Agreement for the provision of security services and that there were publicly available details, including emails and cell phone numbers, on a website. Ms. Currie testified that she was unaware of the state purchase contract.
In this regard, on February 28, 2020, I wrote to the senior manager of the Treasury and Finance Department of Victorias that the overall social isolation that China and Italy are implementing is not an optimal strategy to minimize damage from the coronavirus and suggested an age-based risk. management approach. On October 18, 2020, I asked the Secretary of the Treasury in an open letter to provide me with evidence that the Treasury was advising Cabinet on a proportionate and risk-based approach to the pandemic. I’m still waiting for a response.
In addition, once the decision to launch a quarantine program was taken, the Treasury had to assign a team of officers to this task, given its basic competence in contracting. The private security contract in this case is what we call an incomplete contract in economic theory. The risks associated with such a contract had to be managed with close supervision by the government’s own experts. The civil service has many biosafety experts, such as those who deal with plant and animal pandemics on an ongoing basis, but civil servants without any expertise have been put in charge.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]