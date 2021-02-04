Beyond the quarantine fiasco

While the mismanagement of hotel quarantine in Melbourne made headlines, a more fundamental point was forgotten: a quarantine is not appropriate for SARS-CoV-2.

Before Chinese President Xi Jinping invented lockdowns and quarantines, these measures had been carefully scrutinized and rejected by science. For example, Gauden Galea, the representative of global health organizations in China, said on January 24, 2020 that trying to contain a city of 11 million people was new to science. The lockdown of 11 million people is unprecedented in the history of public health, so it is certainly not a WHO recommendation. And in October 2019, the WHO document, Non-pharmaceutical public health measures for influenza, clarified that the quarantine of exposed people is in no way recommended.

Jennifer Coates’ Hotel Quarantine Investigation Report notes that just two weeks before the National Cabinet agreed to mass quarantine, Victoria released her plan to fight the March 10, 2020 Covid-19 pandemic . He did not envisage the involuntary detention of persons arriving from abroad. [I]With regard to isolation or quarantine, the focus has been on the voluntary isolation of people in their homes.

It was indeed the right approach. That’s why Anders Tegnell, arguably the world’s best epidemiologist, hasn’t closed Swedish borders or quarantined anyone: and no lockdown, no mask. Anyone who becomes ill in Sweden is advised to stay at home.

A growing body of evidence suggests that Jinpings’ inventions had a malicious intent: to cause the West to self-destruct. The role of WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesuss in 2020 has been highly questionable. A communist politician from Ethiopia with long-standing ties to China, Tedros met Xi Jinping on January 28, 2020 and without even trying to assess the lockdowns in Wuhan which had started just a week earlier on January 23, 2020, said: China is setting new standard for outbreak response.

Over the years, Jinping has carefully cultivated relationships with selected Western research institutes, media, and politicians. The Age reported on May 23, 2020 that Daniel Andrews, one of such carefully cultivated politicians, met with China’s Consul General in Melbourne, Long Zhou in March and praised China’s considerable efforts to prevent and control the outbreak . At the same time, the CCP’s cyber army was broadcasting fake videos to create panic, and Chinese news agencies and bots were intimidating recalcitrant nations and politicians into adopting lockdowns.

Faced with this hysteria induced by China, most Western countries have forgotten the basic epidemiology. Professor Sunetra Gupta told us in 2013 that the new viruses are probably not as deadly as they used to be because the international brewing has boosted global immunity. As expected, the lethality of this virus is somewhere between a bad flu and a mild pandemic, which has been known since April 2020 and has been reconfirmed by annual Swedish mortality data for 2020: its average death rate for 2019-20 will probably be the second lowest in its history.

Seeing the West give in to China’s plans, Anders Tegnell, the only man who has not forgotten his training, exclaimed on June 24, 2020: It was as if the world had gone mad, and all that we had discussed was forgotten.

Australia’s abandonment of its pandemic plans at the end of March 2020 was very disruptive: the lack of a mandatory mass quarantine plan meant that the Victorias hotel mass quarantine program was designed and implemented in from scratch, to be operational within 36 hours, from concept to operation.

While the National Cabinet must explain its failure to see through China’s game plan, Daniel Andrewss’s failure is more acute. Coate notes that the decision to use private security in Melbourne was made without even a clear explanation it was being made. How could this happen? Andrews had personally agreed to the National Cabinet to abandon the official Victorias pandemic plan and embrace the new Jinpings innovation. He is personally responsible for his failure to provide effective quarantine. He must go.

It was also a massive public service failure. Coate’s Notes: It doesn’t seem like the people involved in the group chat [to identify a contractor] knew that there was [an] Agreement for the provision of security services and that there were publicly available details, including emails and cell phone numbers, on a website. Ms. Currie testified that she was unaware of the state purchase contract.

In this regard, on February 28, 2020, I wrote to the senior manager of the Treasury and Finance Department of Victorias that the overall social isolation that China and Italy are implementing is not an optimal strategy to minimize damage from the coronavirus and suggested an age-based risk. management approach. On October 18, 2020, I asked the Secretary of the Treasury in an open letter to provide me with evidence that the Treasury was advising Cabinet on a proportionate and risk-based approach to the pandemic. I’m still waiting for a response.

In addition, once the decision to launch a quarantine program was taken, the Treasury had to assign a team of officers to this task, given its basic competence in contracting. The private security contract in this case is what we call an incomplete contract in economic theory. The risks associated with such a contract had to be managed with close supervision by the government’s own experts. The civil service has many biosafety experts, such as those who deal with plant and animal pandemics on an ongoing basis, but civil servants without any expertise have been put in charge.