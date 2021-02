Pakistani-US clash to do justice to Daniel Pearl – the New Indian Express

The recent decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to allow the main accused of the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 to be released from prison has naturally left the Biden administration furious. It is no secret that UK-born Pakistani Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is an international terrorist India was forced to release from prison in exchange for hostages on the hijacked IC814 in 1999.

Its deep network with the Pakistani military and intelligence elite as well as with the slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden is well documented. And its funding of the 9/11 conspirators is beyond doubt. Its potential to trigger conflict is well known.

For example, while in jail in 2008, he attempted to impersonate then Indian Foreign Minister Pranab Mukherjee by launching a hoax at then Pakistani President Asif Zardari and the ‘threatened war, hoping it would snowball. However, when the judiciary asked for a justification for his continued incarceration, the Attorney General of Pakistan was unable to provide one.

In a country that uses terror as an instrument of state policy, the GA was not expected to untangle Omar Sheikh’s symbiotic ties with the Deep State anyway. The head of the ISI at the time was Cabinet Minister Imran Khan. But by failing to build a convincing case to keep the jihadist asset turned responsibility in prison, Pakistan now finds itself between a rock and a difficult place.

The question in court was whether Omar Sheikh had really beheaded Pearl. Found guilty at the trial stage for the execution and sentenced to death, his sentence was first commuted to life and then reduced to seven years, due to his allegation of a small role in the kidnapping of Pearl. The High Court of Sindh ordered his release because he had already served his sentence, so the appeal was taken to the Supreme Court.

Pakistan generally extricates itself from such situations by passing them off as the independence of the judiciary – its ruse to explain the length of the trial in the case of the 11/26 terrorist attack in Mumbai – but has been caught by the skin of the neck now as the United States wants the terrorist. guard for a new trial. It remains to be seen how Imran will negotiate this mine. The merchants of death do not deserve freedom.

