Connect with us

Politics

[Cek Fakta] Jokowi orders TNI-Polri to coup the Democratic Party? These are the facts

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Broadcast of a video with the story of President Joko Widodo asking TNI-Polri to carry out a coup d’état against the Democratic Party. Videos circulating on youtube.

Youtube Kanal POLICY LAYOUT shared this video on February 3, 2021. Video titled “JKW DOWN THE MOUNTAIN, ORDER OF THE TNI POLRI STANDARD, KBD3T44 DEMOCRAT”. The video has been watched by 100,000 people.

On the first page of the video, there is the following text. Modyarr responded to AHY’s challenge, JKW instructed TNI and Polri to coup the Democrats.

What do you think of this article?

[Cek Fakta] Jokowi orders TNI-Polri to coup the Democratic Party? These are the factsSearch:

From team search results Medcom fact check, President Joko Widodo’s claim to have instructed TNI-Polri to carry out a coup against the Democratic Party is false. In fact, there is no connection between President Joko Widodo and the question of the Democratic Party coup.

Reported medcom.id, Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko called on all parties not to link the issue of the Democratic Party’s coup to President Joko Widodo. Moeldoko stressed that the president does not understand this question.

“Don’t bother Pak Jokowi in this matter because he doesn’t know at all about it,” Moeldoko told reporters in Jakarta on Monday February 1, 2021.

He also urged anyone not to simply tie the issues going with the presidential palace. The presidential palace, he said, had nothing to do with the Democratic Party.

“In that case, I remind you once again, don’t do a little bit of the Palace,” said the TNI commander-in-chief.

Moeldoko said the question of the coup arose when a photo of him with a number of cadres and former Democratic Party cadres appeared. He explained that the photo made no sense.

“So that’s my business, Moeldoko, not as a KSP. In fact, I still want to wait quietly for tomorrow because I don’t need to be reactive in this matter,” he says.

[Cek Fakta] Jokowi orders TNI-Polri to coup the Democratic Party? These are the facts

Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for confirmation. The request for confirmation is linked to claims by senior state officials who support the Democratic Party leadership struggle.

Agus sent a letter to President Jokowi this morning. “This move involves important government officials, who are functionally in the circle of power closest to President Joko Widodo,” Agus said in a virtual press conference on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The confirmation sent by Agus was based on reports from a number of party elites. In addition, he said, the movement has received the support of a number of ministers and senior officials in President Jokowi’s government.

“We do not believe easily and continue to prioritize the presumption of innocence in this case,” he said.

AHY awaits a response from President Jokowi. He made sure that the Democratic Party would systematically use peaceful and civilized methods, not violence and noise.

[Cek Fakta] Jokowi orders TNI-Polri to coup the Democratic Party? These are the facts

Conclusion:

President Joko Widodo’s claim to charge TNI-Polri with a coup against the Democratic Party is false. In fact, President Joko Widodo has no connection with the question of the Democratic Party coup.

This information is a type of hoax manufactured content (false content). Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of fake content. This content is formed with 100% content which cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually the fabricated content comes in the form of bogus information about vacancies and the like.
[Cek Fakta] Jokowi orders TNI-Polri to coup the Democratic Party? These are the facts
Reference:

1.https: //www.medcom.id/nasional/politik/Gbmq9Pob-moeldoko-jangan-ganggu-presiden-dengan-isu-kudeta-partai-demokrat
2.https: //www.medcom.id/nasional/politik/aNrXAx2k-merasa-bakal-dikudeta-dari-demokrat-ahy-kirim-surat-ke-jokowi

* We are very happy and grateful if you find any information indicating a hoax or a rebuttal of the fact check results then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016

You can also join Hoax Buster Medcom.id, a community that is focused on the mission of rooting out hoaxes. There is something from our team for those of you who are active in this mission. Registration is easy, just click on the following link: https://bit.ly/2H42ayb

(WHS)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: