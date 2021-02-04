[Cek Fakta] Jokowi orders TNI-Polri to coup the Democratic Party? These are the facts

Broadcast of a video with the story of President Joko Widodo asking TNI-Polri to carry out a coup d’état against the Democratic Party. Videos circulating on youtube.

Youtube Kanal POLICY LAYOUT shared this video on February 3, 2021. Video titled “JKW DOWN THE MOUNTAIN, ORDER OF THE TNI POLRI STANDARD, KBD3T44 DEMOCRAT”. The video has been watched by 100,000 people.

On the first page of the video, there is the following text. Modyarr responded to AHY’s challenge, JKW instructed TNI and Polri to coup the Democrats.

What do you think of this article? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad





Search:

From team search results Medcom fact check, President Joko Widodo’s claim to have instructed TNI-Polri to carry out a coup against the Democratic Party is false. In fact, there is no connection between President Joko Widodo and the question of the Democratic Party coup.

Reported medcom.id, Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko called on all parties not to link the issue of the Democratic Party’s coup to President Joko Widodo. Moeldoko stressed that the president does not understand this question.

“Don’t bother Pak Jokowi in this matter because he doesn’t know at all about it,” Moeldoko told reporters in Jakarta on Monday February 1, 2021.

He also urged anyone not to simply tie the issues going with the presidential palace. The presidential palace, he said, had nothing to do with the Democratic Party.

“In that case, I remind you once again, don’t do a little bit of the Palace,” said the TNI commander-in-chief.

Moeldoko said the question of the coup arose when a photo of him with a number of cadres and former Democratic Party cadres appeared. He explained that the photo made no sense.

“So that’s my business, Moeldoko, not as a KSP. In fact, I still want to wait quietly for tomorrow because I don’t need to be reactive in this matter,” he says.

Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for confirmation. The request for confirmation is linked to claims by senior state officials who support the Democratic Party leadership struggle.

Agus sent a letter to President Jokowi this morning. “This move involves important government officials, who are functionally in the circle of power closest to President Joko Widodo,” Agus said in a virtual press conference on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The confirmation sent by Agus was based on reports from a number of party elites. In addition, he said, the movement has received the support of a number of ministers and senior officials in President Jokowi’s government.

“We do not believe easily and continue to prioritize the presumption of innocence in this case,” he said.

AHY awaits a response from President Jokowi. He made sure that the Democratic Party would systematically use peaceful and civilized methods, not violence and noise.

Conclusion:

President Joko Widodo’s claim to charge TNI-Polri with a coup against the Democratic Party is false. In fact, President Joko Widodo has no connection with the question of the Democratic Party coup.

This information is a type of hoax manufactured content (false content). Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of fake content. This content is formed with 100% content which cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually the fabricated content comes in the form of bogus information about vacancies and the like.



Reference:

1.https: //www.medcom.id/nasional/politik/Gbmq9Pob-moeldoko-jangan-ganggu-presiden-dengan-isu-kudeta-partai-demokrat

2.https: //www.medcom.id/nasional/politik/aNrXAx2k-merasa-bakal-dikudeta-dari-demokrat-ahy-kirim-surat-ke-jokowi

* We are very happy and grateful if you find any information indicating a hoax or a rebuttal of the fact check results then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016



You can also join Hoax Buster Medcom.id, a community that is focused on the mission of rooting out hoaxes. There is something from our team for those of you who are active in this mission. Registration is easy, just click on the following link: https://bit.ly/2H42ayb“

(WHS)