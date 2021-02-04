Coronavirus infections remain ‘alarming’, warns Boris Johnson





“/> Boris Johnson. Photo: PA The Prime Minister praised the colossal effort by health workers who have helped vaccinate more than 10 million people against Covid-19 in the UK. But he said: Although today there are signs of hope, the number of Covid patients in hospital is starting to drop for the first time since the start of this new wave, the level of infection is still alarming. Our NHS services are under enormous pressure with more than 32,000 Covid patients still in hospital. Mr Johnson, at a press conference in Downing Street, said the vaccines appeared to reduce death and serious illnesses caused by the main strains of coronavirus. England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said while the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus had declined significantly, it was still higher than at the first peak in April last year. He added: The number of people hospitalized with Covid has now dropped from its peak, quite noticeably But as the Prime Minister said, there are still a huge number of people in the hospital, and more people than there were during the first peak in April of last year. So it’s still a very important problem, but it’s a problem that goes in the right direction. Professor Whitty said the death toll will remain high for some time. Meanwhile, the team behind the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca jab said vaccines against the new coronavirus variants should be ready by October. At a press conference hosted by AstraZeneca, Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said work on designing a new vaccine could be completed quickly. It comes after studies have shown that coronavirus variants with the disturbing E484K mutation could make vaccines less effective, although they should still offer good protection against serious illness and disease. The mutation is found in the South African variant of the virus, which has led to surge testing in eight postcode areas of England where community transmission is feared. It was also detected in Bristol in the variant first identified in Kent, and in Liverpool in a new variant of the original pandemic strain. Prof Pollard said: I think the actual work on designing a new vaccine is very, very fast, because it’s basically changing the genetic sequence of the spike protein, for the updated variants. And then there is the fabrication to be done, then a small-scale study. So all of this can be completed in a very short period of time, and fall really is the time to make new vaccines available rather than start clinical trials. Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceuticals Research and Development at AstraZeneca, said: Our ambition is to be ready for the next round of vaccinations that may be needed as we head into next winter. That’s what they were aiming for. He continued: We were really aiming to try and prepare something by the fall. So this year.

