Turkey rejects the unification of Cyprus, demands two states and recognition | cyprus, politics

NICOSIA – Ignoring upcoming talks before they begin, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said reunification of Cyprus divided by a 1974 Turkish invasion is not an option, requiring two states.

This would bring recognition of the self-proclaimed republic to the occupied northern third where Turkey maintains a standing army of 35,000 men in a country of the European Union, only the legitimate Greco-Cypriot government has accepted.

Talks for the first time since the last round collapsed in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana were to start cautiously, involving Cyprus, the United Nations and the three security guarantors: Greece, Turkey and the United Nations. former colonial ruler the United Kingdom, which has military bases on the island.

But Cavusoglu said they were futile from the start because Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots no longer want to talk about reunification, a position supported by the hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Any deal would have to be negotiated between two equal sovereign states, Cavusoglu said, throwing a monkey wrench into the work ahead of a meeting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has scheduled for March.

It wouldn’t be a negotiation, only feeling the two sides to see if there is any chance of resuming the reunification talks which Turkey has now said it does not want, essentially rendering the meeting moot.

The Greek Cypriots firmly reject any agreement that would legitimize the occupied party as Turkey now wants a permanent partition, but also the acceptance of the declared republic that no other country in the world recognizes.

Cavusoglu said it would be pointless to continue to rehash the idea of ​​a federated Cyprus made up of two separate zones, which has produced no results in five decades of negotiations.

He said the Greek Cypriots must accept the “de facto situation” on the island and negotiate on the basis of “sovereign equality” which would lead to a two-state agreement.

“There are already two communities on the island of Cyprus, two peoples, two states. So there is a factual situation whether they recognize it or not. This needs to be formalized, ”Cavusoglu said.

Tatar, elected last October on promises of a two-state deal and even closer ties with Turkey and would do whatever Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants, all talks already undermined by Turkey drilling down. energy in Cypriot waters.

Guterres, who was in the Swiss debacle and became the latest in a line of UN leaders who couldn’t negotiate a deal, said his mandate to bring about the reunification talks was based on a federation like the two parties agreed to this decades ago.

But he said he was open to other ideas after generations of failures from diplomats, envoys, representatives, politicians and negotiators who were nowhere near finding an answer.

“Just because I am sticking to the mandate I received does not mean that I am unwilling to listen to everyone and draw conclusions from this discussion, based on whatever the parties can achieve.” to a common vision of the future ”. Said Guterres.

Cavusoglu again accused the Greek Cypriots of not wanting to share with the Turkish Cypriots the potential wealth of the island’s offshore hydrocarbon reserves, although Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades offered them 30%.

This was rejected by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots who said they also wanted to participate in the political decision-making and participate in the licensing of foreign companies also drilling off areas where Turkish vessels do so illegally, ignoring EU sanctions.

