Indias Modi government threatens Twitter workers with jail





The Indian government has threatened to punish Twitter employees with fines and prison terms of up to seven years for restoring hundreds of accounts it ordered the company to block. Most of the accounts criticized the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi. Twitter complied with the government’s order on Monday and barred people in India from viewing more than 250 accounts belonging to activists, political commentators, a movie star and Caravan, a news magazine. investigation. Most of the accounts had criticized Modi, the Hindu nationalist prime minister of India, and his government. But the company reestablished the accounts about six hours later, after a Twitter lawyer met with officials from the Department of Informatics, and argued that the tweets and accounts constituted free speech and were worthy. of interest. The Indian government disagreed. On Tuesday, the IT Department sent a notice to Twitter, ordering it to block the accounts again. He also threatened people who work for the Indian branch of Twitter with legal consequences, which could include a fine or jail term of up to seven years. This is really problematic, said Nikhil Pahwa, editor-in-chief of MediaNama, a technology policy website, and Internet activist. I don’t see why the Indian government should enter this territory trying to censor tweets when they have much bigger issues to solve. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for the IT ministry did not respond to a request for comment. This decision puts the company in a difficult situation. Blocking the accounts once again would mean being accused of playing an active role in the ongoing crackdown on dissent in India as anti-government protests rock the country. But letting the accounts stay on the platform means risking a political and legal showdown in a major market.

In the notice sent on Tuesday, the government said the accounts disseminated disinformation about the protests and risked leading to imminent violence affecting public order in the country. BuzzFeed News has reviewed a copy of the notice. The confrontation comes days after thousands of Indian farmers, who have been protesting for months over agricultural reform they say would hurt their incomes, broke through police barricades and stormed the Red Fort, a landmark of the Mughal era in New Delhi on January 26. , Day of the Republic of India. At least one protester would have deceased. Delhi Police refuse their involvement in the incident. In the notice, the government claimed the accounts used a hashtag that was found to induce people to commit identifiable offenses related to public order and state security. Although the Caravan did not use this hashtag, the government claimed that the news and press reports disseminated disinformation, instigating people and creating a situation of public order. A spokesperson for Caravan told BuzzFeed News their reporting is fair and professional. We don’t understand why the Indian government finds out that journalists shouldn’t be talking about all sides of an issue, magazine editor Vinod K. Jose told BuzzFeed News. Indian laws prohibit Twitter from sharing the legal order it received on Monday, but according to the government notice on Tuesday, the company fought back. The document claims that Twitter only blocked the accounts 24 hours after receiving the first order, and did so minutes before a Twitter lawyer met with government officials on Tuesday. It is clear that the offending tweets / hashtag remained in the public domain and had to be tweeted and re-tweeted several times at the risk and detriment of public order and the risk of inciting the commission of offenses, indicates the opinion. According to the notice, Twitter also sent a response to the government after meeting with officials refusing to respect and obey the government’s order. According to Indian law, according to the notice, Twitter is required to comply. The government also rebuffed the Twitters’ free speech argument, saying the company had no constitutional, statutory or legal basis to interpret what constituted free speech under Indian laws. Twitter had also argued that there was insufficient justification for blocking entire accounts and said the government should have ordered individual tweets to be blocked. In response, the government notice said it was not for Twitters to ask the government for justifications. At the heart of the legal order is Section 69A, a section of India’s IT laws that allows the federal government to require platforms like Twitter to withhold any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any IT resource that could disrupt public order. Platforms such as Twitter are not only required to comply with these orders, but they are also prohibited from making the orders themselves public. I hope this case will be taken to court, said Pahwa, the founder of MediaNama, because I believe rationally the government will likely lose the case.

