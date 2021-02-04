Butterfly Effect: Could Myanmar Sanctions Backfire on Biden? – OZY

When President Joe Biden took office, the cast of characters who presented major foreign policy challenges included political and military leaders from Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and a handful of other authoritarian states. Two weeks into Bidens’ tenure, however, a short bespectacled general, mostly Westerners, had not heard of Myanmars Min Aung Hlaing presented the US president with his toughest global test yet.

After hesitating for 36 hours, the United States finally called what unfolded in Myanmar on Monday by its proper name: a coup. The Myanmars army, led by Min Aung Hlaing, seized power in the nascent democracy, holding the country’s elected leaders, including the de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and clearly indicating their intention to directly hold the reins for at least a year. On Wednesday, the military laid bizarre charges against Suu Kyi, accusing her of illegally importing walkie-talkies (into a country awash with illicit weapons and narcotics). By calling the military takeover a coup, Washington has paved the way to scale back its already limited aid to Myanmar and introduce sanctions against the Southeast Asian nation. Indeed, Biden threatened sanctions on Monday.

Strong action against Myanmar would be in line with the pro-democracy stances Biden and his team have taken since his campaign for the presidency and the transition of power. It could help reassure democratic movements around the world that Biden means what he said after four years in which America relinquished global leadership. But sanctions against Myanmar could come at a cost to America. And how Bidens’ team is handling the Myanmar crisis will tell the world whether the last White House occupant has the diplomatic know-how and good intentions to actually get what he wants.

US sanctions will push Myanmar further into China’s lap at a time when Beijing is otherwise locked in tense dead ends with most of its other neighbors.

But first, it’s important to understand the landmines that America might step on. China, its biggest rival, has long supported Myanmars army and in recent years has stepped up its supply of sophisticated weapon systems to that country. When Myanmar moved to democracy, Chinese President Xi Jinping initially formed a good working relationship with Suu Kyi, who visited Beijing. But in recent months, ties between China and Myanmar have frayed, with the now ousted government of Suu Kyis trying to break free from the Xis Belt and Road initiative, fearing it would become too dependent on Beijing.

General Min Aung Hlaing, head of the Myanmars army, would not have attempted the coup without the certainty that Beijing would support him at least discreetly. His calculation has been correct so far. China, along with Russia, refused to condemn the coup, using only standard language to call for peace and stability in the nation. On Tuesday, the UN Security Council met to discuss the Myanmar crisis, but failed to issue a prepared statement calling for the release of Suu Kyi and others, along with China and Russia who have the right of veto. would have stalled the effort. In other words, while Min Aung Hlaing is in charge in Myanmar, there is a dragon in the room that America cannot ignore.

The sanctions would put further pressure on the military junta if others (except China and Russia) joined America in ending economic engagements with Myanmar. But let's see some evidence of why it will be difficult to forge this global consensus.

India and Japan have both made significant investments in infrastructure projects in Myanmar in recent years, in part to counter China’s influence there. They hesitate to give it up. As both countries have criticized the coup and called for a restoration of democracy, they will be desperate not to cede more space in this strategically vital nation to Beijing. If India and Japan forge a new, albeit uncomfortable, relationship with Burmese generals, US sanctions could end up being ineffective.

One way to ensure that the sanctions are global in scope would be for Biden to follow his predecessor Donald Trump’s approach to Iran. The restrictions on Tehran included secondary sanctions that threatened all countries and entities with US sanctions if they traded with Iran. It was an intimidating approach that alienated America from its allies and close friends in Europe, India and Japan, but it worked to dry up Iranian economic partnerships because most companies don’t want to risk losing the access to the US market.

Biden, who came to power promising to rebuild ties with traditional friends, is unlikely to want to go down Trump’s path. There is another path to near-global consensus on Myanmar, however, and it is one that Biden and his team should know about. This is the approach that President Barack Obama under which Biden served as vice president has taken with Iran.

The Obama administration crafted a long-term plan for negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program, then convinced other countries to reduce their consumption of Iranian oil for a temporary period. He was successful in assuring India, Japan and Europe that he was sincere in his talks with Iran and that he would withdraw sanctions against Tehran once a deal was reached. The strategy worked and the nuclear pact was signed.

Can Biden use the experience of his foreign policy team to similarly bring friends in the Americas on the application of sanctions against Myanmar? Strong men from all over the world will watch.