PDM parties according to the agreed action plan: PPP





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties are following an agreed action plan on September 20, 2020, which states that all options will be used to send this selected government and the Prime Minister Imran Khan exciting.

The motion of censure is also part of this action plan and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not give a new option, but it is ironic that some people are criticizing this motion of censure, Shazia Atta Married said during ‘a press conference in front of Parliament. House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Shazia Married said the plan of action included public rallies, public gatherings, a motion of no-confidence and the option to resign when all other options are exhausted. The PPP believes in the action plan and will do everything to oust this selected and puppet government, she said.

She said the COVID-19 vaccine was donated by a friendly country to Pakistan and the government of Pakistan has not spent a single penny on these vaccines. She said the government did not have money to buy vaccines, but did have money to bribe members of the Treasury to vote in Senate elections. The government purchases its own members, which is tantamount to a government trade in horses, she said. Shazia Married said this government has become a joke and this buffoon government should be sent.

She said the Sindh government wanted to buy vaccines but the federal government was not giving permission because it was a government chosen against the people. This government does not care about the Pakistani people, she said, adding that it was blatant hostility and hatred towards the provinces on the part of the federal government.

Shazia Married said Thursday’s PDM meeting will be very important. The PDM is holding a huge public rally on the 9th of this month in Hyderabad, she said. She said the Punjab was in the hands of a novice who was allegedly involved in the land grab. He condescendingly advocates land grabbing. Every Pakistani is sad to see the Punjab being gradually destroyed by the hands of the puppet puppet, she said, adding that the PTI was steeped in corruption.

In an answer to the question, she said that everyone had the democratic right to secret ballot. Shazia Married said the Prime Minister distributes money to his members, which amounts to pre-ballot rigging in the Senate elections. She asked why the Pakistan Election Commission was indifferent to this pre-election rigging.

She said the Speaker of the National Assembly ran Parliament with the greatest bias. The speaker must be aware of the rules and the Constitution, but he is acting as a worker of the PTI, she said.

She said that this government was full of scandals. All the thieves from sugar to flour, gasoline and LNG are around the chosen prime minister, she said. She said that President Asif Ali Zardari, Syed Khurshid Shah and Shahbaz Sharif were victims. Lawsuits are still against the opposition and this corrupt government is itself embroiled in massive and massive financial corruption, she said.

She said that the PTI used to criticize the protocol and that now, during this PTI government, dogs are taken for a round of security protocol. She said the PTI talks about dogs in Sindh and does not provide a dog bite vaccine in Sindh. Providing a dog bite vaccine is the responsibility of the federal government, she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos