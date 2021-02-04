Cameras in sugar factories to fight tax fraud





ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, was informed that market committees were unsuccessful, therefore, it was decided to abolish them in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was also decided to install cameras in sugar factories to fight against tax fraud.

At its weekly meeting, the forum was informed that the price difference between wholesale and retail indicates the failure of market committees. The meeting reviewed the availability and prices of commodities across Pakistan.

The meeting decided that the existing market committees in the two provincial governments of the PTI would be immediately abolished. Following a transparent process, this responsibility will be transferred to the relevant district and tehsil administration until the formation of committees made up of competent people.

It was decided in the meeting that in the event of non-application of the price list, action would be taken against the deputy commissioner concerned.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said ensuring the availability of basic commodities and ensuring reasonable prices was the top priority of the government. The Prime Minister ordered the management of utility stores to ensure sufficient availability of basic necessities. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of National Food Security to complete the work of estimating basic commodities like wheat and sugar for future needs as soon as possible in order to secure prior arrangements in this regard. The Prime Minister has tasked all the chief secretaries to ensure the implementation of the price list and the dynamic and active role of the administration in this regard. He ordered that immediate action be taken against the negligent officers. Ministers, secretaries, chief secretaries and other relevant federal and provincial officials attended the meeting. Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, citing the Consumer Price Index (CPI), said that based on a comparative review of the annual basis, the CPI in January had been registered at 5.7 % against 14.6% the previous year.

Likewise, the CPI was recorded at 8.2% from July to January against 11.2% the same month last year (July to January). According to these statistics, there has been a sharp drop in the CPI. The meeting was informed that the prices of sugar, eggs, onions, etc. fell as flour prices came to a halt.

The meeting was briefed on the status of official government provision of wheat and information on the wholesale and retail level and price differences in different districts.

The meeting also discussed in detail the different measures to be taken to control sugar prices in light of the sugar investigation report. It was decided at the meeting that the process of installing cameras in sugar factories would be speeded up. At the same time, the RBF will provide details of the sales tax levied on sugar to provincial governments in order to make the system more transparent.

The meeting was informed that thanks to the effective measures taken by the RBF, the period from July to January saw an 84 percent increase in terms of sugar sales tax.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his commitment to expand relations between Pakistan and Egypt in various fields, including high-level exchanges, trade and economic cooperation, education and culture.

The reaffirmation came from the prime minister during a meeting with Arab Republic of Egypt Ambassador Tarek Dahroug, who called him here on Wednesday.

