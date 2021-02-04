JPMorgan tests positive on Indonesia despite rising Covid cases in the country





SINGAPORE JPMorgan is positive on the outlook for Indonesia, even though the country is still grappling with the surge in Covid infections, with the number of cases exceeding one million recently. The country’s young population partly explains this optimism, said James Sullivan, head of research on Asia ex-Japan equities at the investment bank. “Demographically, Southeast Asia is very different from some of the developed countries that we tend to compare these countries to,” Sullivan told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” Wednesday. In 2015, the median age of the Indonesian population was 28.5 years, according to Statista. “Because they’re much younger, they tend to handle the mortality side of this conversation a lot better than some of the older, developed economies,” he said. “This is a very important distinction as we reflect on our path.” As a result, lockdowns in those countries “may not be as necessary” compared to places with a significantly older population that are at higher risk for Covid-19, the analyst said. India as an example To illustrate his point, Sullivan used the example of India, a country that comes next to the United States in terms of the number of Covid infections worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. “There were long conversations regarding infection rates in India until about August of last year,” he said, adding that there were “very dire predictions” regarding the impact of the pandemic on the Indian economy. These fears over India do not appear to have been realized, as the daily number of Covid cases in the country has since declined significantly. Analysts also said the economic recovery was stronger than expected. Still, Indonesia has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia so far, according to data from Hopkins. Indonesia recorded more than 1.11 million coronavirus infections on Wednesday as at least 30,770 people died from Covid-19, information from the country’s health ministry shown. Other factors In addition to Indonesia’s relatively young population, JPMorgan is also seeing “positive efforts” to spur the growth of the Indonesian economy as a whole, Sullivan said. The government is pushing for an investment fund known as the Indonesia Investment Authority, with reports suggesting that Indonesian President Joko Widodo is considering raise up to $ 100 billion in funding. Sullivan also added that there had been a “significant recovery” in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the export sector. In addition, the JPMorgan analyst also cited the government’s efforts on the vaccine front as another reason behind its positive outlook. Indonesia launched Covid-19 vaccination program in January described by Reuters as one of the biggest campaigns in the world. The country’s finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, recently told CNBC that it will take at least a year for Indonesia to achieve “collective immunity,” which occurs when a large part of the population becomes immune to disease. CNBC’s Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.

