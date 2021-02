Boris Johnson says ‘wrongly’ details of hotel quarantine to be announced tomorrow

Details of UK plans to require quarantine of Covid-19 hotels for people arriving from a list of ‘red zone’ countries will not be revealed tomorrow, although Boris Johnson has said they will. on national television. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will not make a statement on Thursday outlining the details of the plan. Instead, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi will talk to MPs about the vaccine rollout. A number 10 source said it was a “misunderstanding”. The Prime Minister had already announced his intention to require people arriving from 30 countries on the “red list” to quarantine in a hotel for up to ten days. But it has been reported that this measure may not be introduced until February 15. Speaking at a press briefing in Downing Street Mr Johnson said: ‘If you come here from one of these countries then you will be, as we said, taken and put in special accommodation . ” He added: “The Secretary of Health will make another announcement on this tomorrow.” The Mirror now understands that no further announcements will be made tomorrow.

Earlier, the prime minister said it was “impractical” to close the border entirely, as more than 21,000 people arrive in the country every day. The prime minister was criticized by Labor’s Keir Starmer today after failing to name a date for the forced isolation in hotels. It’s now been a week since the Prime Minister announced that Britons arriving from 30 ‘red list’ countries (currently 33) should be quarantined in monitored hotels at their own expense for 10 days. The quarantine then exploded yesterday when it emerged that SAGE scientists had warned that only a global hotel quarantine, or a complete border closure, could prevent further variants from the UK. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said government scientists were recommending “a full preventative border closure”. During PMQs, he told the Commons: “Today we are probably going to hit 10 million vaccinations, which is remarkable. The biggest risk to the vaccination program right now is the arrival of new variants such as the South African variant. “On this matter, the government’s own scientists, Sage, said two weeks ago, and I quote,” only a full preventative border closure or mandatory quarantine of all visitors on arrival can be on. the point of completely preventing new cases or new variants ”. So pretty clear. “So why did the Prime Minister choose not to do the one thing that Sage believes could prevent new variants from arriving in the UK?” Mr Johnson replied: “In fact, SAGE has not recommended a complete ban and they say travel bans should not be used to stop the importation of new variants.” He claimed Britain had “one of the toughest regimes in the world”, where travel for non-Britons was already banned in all 33 countries and other arrivals needed a negative test at the arrival. “It is now illegal to go on vacation to this country,” he added.







