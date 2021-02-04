Israel offers COVID vaccines to all over 16s as cases rise again





Israel will extend COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens over 16, officials said on Wednesday as cases and deaths rose again, delaying the planned turnaround. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had hoped that Israel’s rapid vaccination campaign, paired with a third national lockdown now in its sixth week, would allow the economy to reopen this month. He was re-elected on March 23. But severe cases and deaths have risen sharply, attributed mainly to variants of highly transmissible foreign viruses. This offset the gains from vaccines. The lockdown, meanwhile, has been widely violated and contested within Cabinet. Figures from the Ministry of Health show that Israel has recorded 663,665 cases and 4,888 deaths to date. “Instead, the reduction in morbidity has stopped,” Nachman Ash, the national pandemic response coordinator, told Kan radio. About 35% of Israel’s 9 million people have received the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, according to the Department of Health. But the daily increase in the number of vaccinated has averaged around 2.5% this week, up from 3.05% last week and 3.3% the week before. The ministry announced that starting Thursday, anyone over the age of 16 can be vaccinated. Eligibility was previously limited to people over the age of 30, between 16 and 18, or with critical health conditions or high-risk jobs. According to a poll released by Kan, 31% of Israelis were unsure whether they should be vaccinated and 36% were concerned about his safety. Uncertainty over the vaccine’s effectiveness against certain strains of coronavirus has sparked speculation that Israel could revoke the quarantine exemption now granted to those vaccinated. “I think naturally the closer we get from an age where the risk is higher, the more effort needs to be made to get people to get vaccinated,” Ash said. He said several hundred doses of the vaccine had to be thrown away after expiration, unused, due to no-shows at clinics. Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told Israel’s 103 FM radio station that children between the ages of 12 and 16 could be vaccinated from April, pending regulatory approval, but that the inclusion of under 12s “will take at least another year”.







