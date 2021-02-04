Boris Johnson considers Paul Dacre, former Mail editor

Ministers will soon start the process to find a new chairman for UK media regulator Ofcom, paving the way for Boris Johnson’s preferred candidate Paul Dacre, veteran editor of the Daily Mail and vehement critic of the BBC.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is expected to insist on ‘open and fair’ competition when officially launching the search for a permanent successor to Terry Burns, who has stepped down from the board of directors of Ofcom last month.

But Mr Dacre has had informal talks about the post with Mr Johnson since the summer, and two senior Whitehall officials have said the PM appeared to want to appoint the newspaper’s former editor if he decided to apply.

The prospect of Mr Dacre’s appointment has already sparked a storm of outrage within the media industry, with concerns over his political views and qualifications to head a complex regulatory body.

Ofcom’s growing mission extends to telecommunications market surveillance, spectrum auctions, postal services, certain competition concerns, TV news fairness and BBC regulation. He has also been given the responsibility of monitoring 5G mobile phone networks to ensure that operators have complied with government restrictions on the use of Huawei equipment.

The next president will also guide Ofcom through a crucial period that could see its responsibilities extended to overseeing tech platforms like Facebook and Google, and potentially resetting their relationships with news publishers. Ofcom is also advising the UK government on an overhaul of the regulatory framework for public service media.

Mr Dacre was a dominant figure on Fleet Street during his 26 years as editor of the Daily Mail, turning the newspaper into one of the most influential, controversial and commercially successful publications in Britain .

Known for his cutting-edge opinions, overbearing writing style, and impatience with computers, Mr. Dacre clashed with Ofcom on several occasions during his writing. During his tenure, the Daily Mail describes the regulator, founded during Tony Blair’s tenure as Prime Minister in 2003, as “the most controversial, the most inflated and the most corrupt of all the Blairite quangos.”

The BBC, regulated by Ofcom, is particularly alarmed by the potential appointment of Mr Dacre. Patrick Barwise, professor at the London Business School and author of The war on the BBC, described Mr. Dacre as the “second most powerful enemy of the BBC after Rupert Murdoch”.

“In his much-publicized Cudlipp talk in 2007, he described it as ‘TOO BIG BLOOD, TOO MUCH PERVASIVE AND TOO BLOOD POWERFUL’ (his capitals),” Mr. Barwise said. “I think we know where he is.”

Companies in sectors other than the media, where Dacre has spent his entire career, have privately expressed some fears that he would fall off his priority list if he took control of the regulator.

Others were more optimistic, saying they would welcome the appointment of anyone who wants to make a difference. “If he’s trying to make things better, that’s a good thing,” said a general manager.

Although Mr Dacre has privately expressed his interest in the job, two Whitehall insiders familiar with the process said he was not yet certain he would apply. Mr. Dacre could not be reached for comment.

Since Mr Dacre rarely makes public appearances, one noted that the intense public scrutiny and the need for a pre-nomination hearing before MPs “can make him think twice”.

advised

Mr Johnson first favored Charles Moore, his former editor at the Daily Telegraph, to become the next BBC chairman. But after extensive discussions about the post and an agreement in principle on its terms, Lord Moore decided not to apply.

While Ofcom is managed on a daily basis by its managing director Melanie Dawes, the president is responsible for formulating the regulator’s strategy and would have an important influence on its most delicate decisions.

The president, for example, has the power to shape the composition of the board, set the agenda for discussions and is the main point of contact with the secretary of culture.

While some previous presidents had political backgrounds, most had economic expertise or experience as a regulator. Maggie Carver, a former investment banker and chairman of news broadcaster ITN, was named interim president of Ofcom in January.