Lack of transparency





The latest Corruption Perceptions Report, released by Berlin-based Transparency International, has, as it does every year, led to the publication of angry words from both sides of the political fence.

While the Imran Khan government continues to insist that the data, as it calls it, provided in the report dates back to previous years and the period the PML-N government was in power, the opposition insists on the fact that the report shows that the PTI is more corrupt than its predecessor.

All of this is based on a very poor understanding of how Transparency International’s report is written and what it consists of. First, the Transparency International document is not really a very good indicator of corruption, as various experts have pointed out. There are also doubts about how it is put together. Essentially, the report doesn’t use any data at all. So all the talk about the data and figures being released around the country is completely inaccurate. We would have thought that our political leaders would at least have found the time to read and understand the document.

Transparency International uses various reports from the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, the Global Justice Project and other organizations to assess the situation of transparency and corruption in a country. This year in Pakistan, the reason why the country went from number 120 on the list to number 124 is mainly based on a decline in democracy and the bad law and order situation as measured by two reports on global justice and democracies around the world.

The easiest thing for the PTI government to do would have been for a spokesperson to explain how the report is written and how the numbers in it show no real increase in corruption. But there is a huge question mark as to whether the report is actually read and whether it is actually understood by the people trying to read it if such people exist. The need is to study the report, but remember that this is not an absolute verdict of any kind on corruption.

The report, however, led various news channels to air clips from the past in which Imran Khan had promised to end corruption within 90 days and report stolen assets back to him. In retrospect, of course, but even back then for those with some forethought, both of these claims are ludicrous. First, it is impossible to end deep-rooted corruption within 90 days. This process takes years and sometimes times well beyond.

In most cases, corruption cannot be completely eliminated anyway, but governance levels have improved and more transparency created so people can see what is happening and how the funds are being used. We have an extremely opaque system in which much of the funding that goes, especially to non-civilian sectors, is impossible to track, and it is impossible to measure how it is used or abused.

Moreover, asset recovery is not really a solution to corruption. While he can lead by example, for a period of time he does not really address the real issues of corruption and the different layers in which it exists. To do this, a much broader strategy is needed. Restitution of assets might just be a starting point, perhaps, but would serve no particular purpose beyond that. Instead, we need to tackle the system as it exists and find ways to change it.

This may initially seem like an impossible task. But there are examples from various towns in Punjab and Sindh and the deputy commissioner of Jhang, who have shown that by acting firmly, following all the rules, refusing to violate the regulations and penalizing those who have it. in fact, in accordance with the law, it was possible to bring a much higher level of integrity.

Unfortunately, these examples were not followed up. Maybe no one has the real will to fight or end corruption since so many people are served by the existence of this way to make money easily and quickly, without resorting to anything. it be that which looks like work, investment, or any other more recognized means. ways to gain wealth.

If the example set by some bureaucrats had been continued, or if an attempt had been made to bring the country back to where it was in the 1950s, perhaps we would have had a better chance at fighting corruption, rather than simply raising explosive slogans about dragging. corrupt politicians or trying to punish them in all kinds of ways that were just aimed at deceiving people and creating a kind of circus around the issue of corruption.

We don’t need drama, but very real policies and a very good understanding of how governments work and how democracies exist. To be sure, suppressing dissent can in any way make a government run better or give people more opportunity to prove their position. If people are allowed to voice their opinions and disagree, it becomes easier to unearth corruption and find out where it is.

The same goes for wrongdoing of other types. Edward Snowden, the whistleblower for the US National Security Agency is one example. A calm and law-abiding individual, he was so overwhelmed by the degree to which the agency had begun to delve into the affairs of individuals, and in some cases even share photos of their families and friends, that he decided to blow the whistle over the whole affair. The rest is history. We must not remove the whistleblowers, but allow them to give their opinion and express their dissatisfaction with the system. Only if this is allowed will we be able to get to the bottom of everything that is wrong with our society and our system of governance. It may not be easy to achieve this in a short time. But over a longer period, it can happen.

When we deny people the right to speak, and when a threat hangs over anyone who dares to speak, corruption can only grow and take root deeper in the soil of the earth. This is what happened in our country. It will continue to gain stronger roots, no matter how many reports Transparency International publishes or how many other reports are released, unless real will is created in the country to address the problem without allowing the accountability body to politicize.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.

E-mail: [email protected]

