Supreme Court asks if payment of development funds is constitutional





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) learned on Wednesday of directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the release of 500 million rupees to each legislator under development funds ahead of elections to the Upper House of Parliament (Senate) and issued opinions to the Attorney General and Advocates General of all provinces

A bench of two members of the Supreme Court, including Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Maqbool Baqar, while hearing a case, took note of media reports regarding the PTI government’s announcement to release funds to lawmakers and summoned Pakistan’s Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan to court.

During the hearing, the court diverted the learned attorney general’s attention to paragraph 52 of the judgment, announced by the Supreme Court on December 5, 2013 during the reign of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding the discretionary power of the prime minister to allocate funds. .

On January 27, according to reports, the prime minister announced 500 million rupees for each member of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies under the Sustainable Development Goals to carry out development projects in their constituencies.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the ruling alliance parliamentary party, led by the PTI in parliament.

During the hearing, Judge Qazi Faez Isa asked whether the Prime Minister had released the funds in accordance with the law as well as previous court judgments.

“If the funds have not been released according to the law, action will be taken in this regard,” Judge Isa said. The judge asked the attorney general to seek instructions from the government and inform the court.

Attorney General Khalid Javed assured the court that he would seek instructions from the government and notify the court, adding that the decision on the funds will be in accordance with the law, the Constitution and court verdicts. The court adjourned the hearing until February 10.

