Hoti says country is suffering under PTI regime





NOWSHERA: Senior Vice Chairman of the Awami National Party (ANP), Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, said on Wednesday that Pakistan had suffered greatly due to the experience and selection of selectors in the form of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

By the time the selectors realize this fact, they will stop supporting this prime minister and quit political affairs, he said at a rally.

Several political workers have announced that they will quit the respective political parties and join the ANP on this occasion. Haider Hoti welcomed them to the Nationalist Party by presenting them with the party caps.

The ANP leader took the opportunity to talk about the opposition political strategy of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) during the ongoing anti-government protest campaign.

Haider Hoti said leaving the assemblies before the Senate elections would have given the floor to Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf and easily won a majority in the upper house of parliament.

He said the two and a half year rule by the PTI government was nothing more than a story of failure on all fronts. The economy has suffered greatly and the country has been isolated internationally, he said while explaining his point of view.

The ANP leader said that the policies of the opposition parties were principled. This country should be run while remaining within the framework of the Constitution. Politics should be left to politicians, he said, adding that interference in politics by outside forces was not good for the country.

He said that an important MIP scheduled for Thursday would have to take important decisions, which he added would be taken through an appropriate consultation process.

