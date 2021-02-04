Press freedom absolute priority: Shibli Faraz





ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the top priority of the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to ensure full freedom of expression as provided for in provisions of the 1973 Constitution. He was responding to the Pakistan Newspaper Publishers Council (CPNE) annual report on media freedom in Pakistan, published in newspapers on February 1.

The minister, in a letter to CPNE Chairman Arif Nizami, said that contrary to the report’s claims, even an occasional newspaper reader and talk-show viewers would testify that the freedom of expression the country enjoys was comparable to that of any western democracy. The safety, security and well-being of those in the media are very important to us, he added.

He said, I must add here that the report does not provide any data or iota of evidence to support the claims. However, the ministry would continue to work with journalistic bodies, including the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), CPNE, PBA (Pakistan Broadcasters Association) and PFUJ (Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists) to ensure the measures that the ministry can take to improve the suffering of the media industry.

He assured the CPNE that the government would take all necessary measures to guarantee press freedom in the country and to ensure the safety and security of working journalists.

According to the CPNE report, at least 10 Pakistani journalists were murdered and several others threatened, kidnapped, tortured and arrested last year. The minister replied that the CPNE report did not provide any details about the journalists, who were murdered or targeted, or whether the journalists were targeted by law enforcement or otherwise. Since law and order is a provincial matter, we will seek details from relevant stakeholders and ensure justice is served to bereaved families. No crime against journalists will go unpunished.

The report mentions that at least nine journalists have died from COVID-19, to which the minister replied that the government was getting details of all journalists who died due to the pandemic and that the ministry would provide financial assistance to their families. .

The CPNE report also claimed that attempts to silence the press continued throughout the year. In this regard, the Minister noted that, in accordance with the constitutional provisions, freedom of the press was total in the country and everyone was free to express their point of view. Any government attempt to silence the press must be shared with the ministry.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz hailed the step of simultaneously launching a nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign in all provinces.

In a message on Twitter, the minister said that all federating units have benefited from equal opportunities in this regard. Protecting the health and jobs of nations is the top priority in the new Pakistan, he added.

