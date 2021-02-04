Mere declarations cannot liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation





Speakers at a seminar hosted by Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday said the liberation of India-occupied Kashmir (IOK) can only become a reality through jihad.

They said that mere statements about Kashmir by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will not work, and that there is an urgent need to exert power instead. The Kashmir Solidarity Seminar was held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI headquarters in Karachi, as part of Kashmir Solidarity Day which is celebrated annually on February 5th.

The speakers urged the Pakistani government to take practical steps and convince the courtesy of nations, the United Nations and international human rights organizations to force India to honor the United Nations charter to resolve the IOK problem.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman condemned human rights violations in the IOK and said the Kashmiris are with Pakistan. He said it was our responsibility for our leaders to bring the Kashmir issue to the fore in international forums to make them aware of the Indian atrocities being committed in the valley.

He lamented that international forces and the UN are waking up over Iraq, Sudan and issues with other countries, but they are keeping silent on the world’s hottest issue of IOK. He called on all political parties and human rights organizations to jointly voice the Kashmir issue and to censor the brutality inflicted on the people of the valley by the Indian government.

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nihal Hashmi said examining the option of jihad was the government’s responsibility, adding that if he announced jihad, the people of the country would join the Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom.

He said the government should allow the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir to announce jihad. We are with the Prime Minister of Kashmir and will jointly lead the jihad against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indies.

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Taj Haider said that we should identify our friends and enemies, because being a third world country, we have been forced by the most powerful nations to struggle to satisfy their internal motives.

He said that according to the United Nations charter, a plebiscite can be organized in IOK to know the will of the people, so the government should approach the international community to make it happen.

