Channeling the spirit of America’s entry into World War II, President Joe Biden has pledged a massive mobilization of people and resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But if defeating a virus is like fighting a war, there are several important historical lessons and caveats to keep in mind.

US President of PRINCETON, Joe Biden, began his tenure with a beautifully crafted speech that captured the spirit of a country exhausted by Trumpism and COVID-19. Biden has promised a large-scale war effort against the pandemic. But hasn’t our tired world already been in the trenches for a year now?

On March 19, 2020, when Donald Trump belatedly began to act like the coronavirus could be serious, he referred to our great war and vowed to continue our relentless efforts to defeat the Chinese virus. Likewise, Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 6, 2020, declared a popular war against the virus.

Of course, the Trump war quickly derailed, as did previous American attempts to deploy the war analogy outside of a military or diplomatic context. In June 1971, President Richard Nixon, calling public enemy number one in drug addiction, launched the war on drugs, which President Ronald Reagan has widened. Fifty years later, this mobilization is almost universally recognized as having failed.

Likewise, the war on terrorism declared by President George W. Bush following the attacks of September 11, 2001, has only succeeded in preventing a precise repetition of this event. Not only have there been many other attacks elsewhere, but the terror has proliferated, becoming a tool for groups like white American nationalists and Trump supporters. Warriors Against Terror fought a tactic, not a target.

So what does it take to win a war? To begin with, victory requires a complete mobilization of people and resources. We cannot even hope to be successful against COVID-19 unless we bring together the contributions of many different people, most of them disadvantaged and low-paid workers in health, transportation, logistics and other critical sectors.

Historically, wars have been fought with the promise that those who fought them would be rewarded. World War II was transformative in that not only was the enemy defeated, but a better world was built afterwards. Health care, education and infrastructure have been extended for the benefit of society as a whole.

Victory also depends on great logistics, as a spokesperson for the courier and freight service UPS sharp during an event at the White House at the start of the crisis. But great logistics did not take place. Instead, COVID-19 test results are still routinely delayed for the strangest reasons, and the United States has hardly bothered with virus surveillance or contact tracing.

Without good logistics management everything else can fall apart. During World War I, Tsarist Russia produced more than enough grain to feed its people, but the major cities endured a terrible famine. Officials blamed the inadequate rail system. In fact, there were a lot of cars carrying grain, but they were in the wrong place. The railway workers did not have shoes and therefore could not report to work.

Pandemics, like wars, produce shortages of critical resources, upon which decentralized purchases can trigger bidding wars, with local and state agencies driving up the prices of protective equipment, medical supplies or vaccines. Disputes over the priority of immunization are likely to create tensions among organized groups, from retirees and medical providers to teachers and other essential workers. In successful wars, the management of supplies is centralized to prevent their diversion to inefficient or undesirable uses.

Wars also give rise to international competition, which can fuel anger like that expressed by citizens of the European Union who see vaccinations progressing faster in the UK and Israel than in their own countries. The companies that produce the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Moderna, Novavax and Sanofi vaccines have facilities in many countries. But they need to be able to operate around the world regardless of how production will affect pricing strategies in segmented markets.

Another problem for suppliers is transient demand. Vaccine makers face a problem analogous to arms manufacturers before and during wars: if they invest in gigantic production plants, they will end up with huge unused facilities once the war is over. Therefore, there needs to be more clarity (and creativity) on how the infrastructure used against COVID-19 can be reused. At least the new techniques used in mRNA vaccines will be useful in combating a wide range of diseases and disorders in the future.

Wars must also be paid. In the past, countries faced with the prospect of a massive war bill assumed that if they won, they could impose the costs on the vanquished power. The Trump administration tried this approach when it insisted that China would have to pay a great price for its role in the pandemic, especially since it had already returned to economic growth before the end of 2020. Either way, even friends and allies will quarrel over debt settlement of war. In the case of COVID-19, the only realistic scenario is that no one else will pay; demands for reparation will simply poison international diplomacy.

Finally, the war on COVID-19 has resulted in massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, far beyond levels in response to the 2008 global financial crisis. As such, it is important that governments begin to prepare programs. long-term stabilization to avoid bottlenecks, shortages and price increases when the emergency is over.

It may look like trying to grid a circle. The key is to focus precisely on the need at the moment, while accepting that many other needs cannot be easily determined. We need instruments for today that can also be used in different ways tomorrow. And as we envision a brighter future, we must also prepare for higher taxes.

There is a model for dealing with these time dilemmas. The post-war vision was based on a surge of economic dynamism that made it possible to move from war to peace. Without strong and inclusive growth, the burden of war would have been unbearable. Only a transformative vision of a generally healthier society can help us overcome today’s grim reality.