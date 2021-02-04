Sacrifices Needed to Avoid Cross-Strait War: Former US Official





Washington, February 3 (CNA) Taiwan must be prepared to make sacrifices and step up military readiness to avoid a possible war with China, a former US security official said on Wednesday. Matt Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, urged the United States and other nations to take “substantive” action to help Taiwan avoid a potential conflict with China . The people of Taiwan must also “understand how important and dangerous the situation in the Taiwan Strait has become, due to Beijing’s expansionist ambitions,” Pottinger said at a conference on international relations at the International University of Florida. “The Taiwanese people should really come together with their leaders and understand that they are going to have to make sacrifices,” Pottinger warned. “There are things they are going to have to do to prepare for war and hopefully deter war.” Meanwhile, Republican Senator Jim Risch told the conference that China’s crackdown on Hong Kong last year made the issue of Taiwan’s future “all the more urgent and serious.” The military balance of power between China and Taiwan is shifting, eroding conventional deterrence and endangering the U.S. military and its allies, Risch said. In addition to Taiwan’s importance as a democracy, its geography is also critical to the security of U.S. allies, and its technology is critical to global competition with China, he said. For these reasons, Risch said, Taiwan is “one of the most strategic issues we face in this decade” and “must remain a top priority” for the United States. Another speaker at the conference, Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law (), suggested that the United States send a message that it is not intimidated by China. This can be achieved through greater US interaction with Taiwan and its leaders, he said. At the same time, the United States must recognize the “concrete threat” of military conflict in the Taiwan Strait, said Law, who fled to the United Kingdom last year for fear of persecution under the law. Hong Kong’s new national security law. Citing conversations with reporters in China, Law said Chinese President Xi Jinping () promised to tackle the Taiwan question, with the aim of lifting his term limit. If true, Xi would likely feel compelled to achieve such a goal by force, since it would be “impossible” to do so using infiltration, soft power or other peaceful means, said Law. (By Chiang Chin-yeh and Matthew Mazzetta) Final item / pc

