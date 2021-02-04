



Image source: INSTAGRAM / MARYMILLBEN Hollywood singer Mary Millben expresses faith in PM Modi, supports Indian farmers Rihanna, the fourth-most-followed celebrity on Twitter with over 100 million followers, took to the microblogging site on Tuesday and showed her support for Indian farmers. Post her tweet, the Swedish climate activist Teenage Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, a lawyer and US niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actors Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa have expressed their support for the protesting farmers. And now, American actress / singer Mary Millben has shown equal support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s farmers in a public statement. Speaking to Twitter, she wrote: “Today I join my Indian brothers and sisters in the call for unity. I have faith in His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s vision to improve the lives of Indian farmers through further Indian reforms. Agriculture is a very important part of the global economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. We must always take care of those who work the land (the farmers) and those who protect the land (the soldiers). Now is the time for peace ambassadors to stand up, ”said Millben. I have faith in @PMOIndia arenarendramodi. We must always take care of those who work the land (#Farmers) and protect the earth (soldiers). Now is the time for ambassadors of #peace get up. Full declaration attached.

#IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaTogether #Narendra Modi #India #unit pic.twitter.com/xx4EyXQ5X3 Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) February 4, 2021 India reacted strongly to the tweets on Wednesday with several Bollywood and cricket stars and senior ministers rallying around the government in its crackdown. “The temptation to sensationalist hashtags and comments on social media is neither accurate nor responsible,” the Department of External Affairs said. Figures such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and others rallied around the government on social media using hashtags – #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda in responding to a statement by the Department of External Affairs on the matter. These tweets advised people not to fall for “false propaganda” and support “a friendly resolution”, rather than paying attention to anyone who makes a difference. Speaking of Mary, she is one of the world’s famous new voices having performed for three consecutive US Presidents (President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump), international royalty and world leaders. performed at the White House, US Congress, National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), Off-Broadway, and in concert halls of the whole world. A career rooted in cultural diplomacy, Mary has become a global voice in promoting peace and friendship through cultural engagement, and using music as a tool to unite and heal the world. Mary holds a special place in her heart for India, the Indo-American community, and Indian communities around the world. Last year India and Indian communities around the world were introduced to Mary after her virtual performance of the National Anthem of India for India’s 74th Independence Day. Mary’s performance has received worldwide acclaim and has now been seen by millions of people. November 2020, Marys’ relationship with India and global Indian communities deepened following her virtual performance of Om Jai Jagdish Hare for the worldwide celebration of Diwali 2020, which is now approaching 1 million views. With music for the two performances by Grammy-nominated composer Daryl Bennett alongside the mentoring of his beloved Hindi teacher and former Indian Embassy’s first cultural diplomat, Dr. Moxraj (Washington, DC ), Mary has now become a household name in Indian homes around the world. Last year, Mary was also moderator for the inaugural Nudge 2020 Forum presented in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation and the Skoll Foundation, and for the Indiaspora Philanthropy Summit 2020, both events bringing together world leaders, stakeholders and leading philanthropists from India and the United States important to the United States-India relationship. Through her global platform, Mary has become an active player and cultural ambassador to help strengthen the US-India relationship. Mary is grateful to call India, the Indian American community and Indian communities around the world her new family.







