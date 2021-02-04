Opinion: Who runs Taiwan? Not Xi Jinping

A soldier holds a Taiwanese national flag during a military exercise in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan, Jan.19, 2021. Chiang Ying-ying / The Associated Press

David A. Welch is the University Research Chair and Professor of Political Science at the Balsillie School of International Affairs at the University of Waterloo.

Because I teach international politics, I meet a lot of Chinese students. Whenever I have the chance to talk to them privately, I ask them what they think of Taiwan. Taiwan is an integral part of China, they invariably respond. But students today are no longer strident and emotional about this, unlike 30 years ago when I first asked the question. Now they tell me that they don’t have strong feelings about Taiwan personally. When I ask them what they make have strong feelings, they talk about getting a good job, getting a nice apartment, buying a car, etc.

A person who obviously Is Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has abandoned the cautious rhetoric of his predecessors, speaks openly about waging war to prevent Taiwan’s independence. China has recently been flex your muscles, modernize your army, make plans to invade and lay the foundation for cyber attack and fifth column operations. More worryingly, Xi began to report that his patience is limited. It seems more and more that he wants reunification to be part of his legacy.

The story continues under the ad

But Taiwan is not an inherent part of China. For all but two centuries during the Qing Dynasty, it was not subject to the rule of the mainland at all. This is certainly not the case today. Taiwan is a modern, rich, and self-governing democracy whose citizens reject Beijing’s claims and simply wish to be left to live in peace.

What Taiwan doesn’t have is great international support. Only 15 countries, mostly small island states, have full diplomatic relations with Taipei. Many others, however, have the functional equivalent, dressed in euphemistic attire. The Taiwanese Embassy in Ottawa, for example, is called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. The ambassador is called a representative. The Ottawas Embassy in Taipei is the Canadian Trade Office headed by an executive director. This sort of thing made sense when the Beijing regime and the Taipei regime both insisted that they were the only legitimate rulers in China. You cannot formally recognize two governments of a state. But Taiwan lost interest in ruling the mainland a long time ago, so the only question left on the table is: who rightly rules Taiwan?

On this point, there is no room for debate. The people of Taiwan have spoken, and the answer is do not Mr. Xi. Most countries realize this, but are either too afraid of Beijing’s wrath or too tempted by Beijing’s largesse to say so.

Euphemisms unfortunately come at a real cost. First, they allow China to block Taiwanese international participation when it is sorely needed. Few countries have handled the COVID-19 pandemic as effectively as Taiwan, for example, and yet China has prevented it from attending the World Health Assembly. Taiwan sits on one of the busiest air corridors in the world, yet China is preventing it from participating in the International Civil Aviation Organization. And so on and therefore not. By systematically excluding Taiwan from the world stage, China silences a vibrant democratic voice respectful of human rights and the rule of law, weakening both.

Second, euphemisms are confusing. When violence erupted in 2014 in response to China’s search for oil in waters claimed by Vietnam, rioters destroyed Taiwanese factories by mistake.

Third, euphemisms encourage China to interfere in the affairs of other countries. Confucius Institutes, for example supposed to promote international partnerships in education, have censored academic material concerning Taiwan. Chinese diplomats in Fiji last year violently crushed Taiwan National Day celebrations.

Fourth, and most importantly, euphemisms fan the flames of Chinese illusions. Blundering the status of the Taiwans involves irresolution and, in turn, risks encouraging reckless Chinese behavior.

The story continues under the ad

The international commitment to Taiwanese autonomy is almost certainly stronger than Beijing thinks, for both moral and prudential reasons. No self-respecting liberal democracy could sit idly by and watch another being devoured by an authoritarian illiberal state. Taiwan also has enormous strategic value and plays a vital role in global supply chains, including in semiconductor industry. Taiwan is too important to be abandoned.

Some countries are finally starting to show their support more clearly. Japan, for example, recently called Taiwan Red line. There is also a (rare) pro-Taiwan bipartisan consensus in Washington.

But more is needed. Democratic countries like Canada should, together, act to bring Taiwan out of diplomatic coldness so that Beijing cannot have any illusions about the cost of adventurism. Nothing signals this more clearly than full diplomatic recognition accompanied, of course, by appropriate security commitments.

Opponents will react with horror. A furious Beijing, they would say, would surely punish countries which recognize Taiwan with all the economic levers at its disposal, and perhaps also attack Taiwan militarily.

It is surely a risk. But inaction also comes with risks, especially if Mr. Xi plays the long game. The military balance is start to rock in favor of Beijing. The more the world has to get used to Taiwan as a full member of the international community, the greater the cost to the leaders in Beijing whose young subjects are now, at least, more likely to blame them for the disturbances than to applaud them for the action.

Keep your opinions specific and informed. Receive the Opinion newsletter. register today.