PM Modi is ‘modern day Viceroy Chelmsford’, Amit Shah ‘General Dyer’: congressional leader amid farmers protest





File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah. | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: Amid farmers’ protest against the central government’s new farm laws, Congressman Dinesh Gundu Rao launched a scathing attack on top BJP leaders on Thursday, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the modern-day Viceroy Chelmsford and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah “ General Dyer ”. While sharing a news article which said that the Yogi Adityanath government did not grant permission for the farmers’ mahapanchayat tomorrow in the UP Shamli, the congressman said that independent India was witnessing this that British rule must have been during the freedom struggle. “Independent India is witnessing what British rule must have been like during the freedom fight. @Narendramodi is modern day Viceroy Chelmsford and @AmitShah is General Dyer (sic),” the chief tweeted of Congress. In another tweet, Rao criticized the Saffron Party saying its propaganda is overdrive and called on celebrities defending the government against farm laws. “The BJP propaganda is super excited and we don’t expect better, but it’s sickening to see ‘stars’ mindlessly chewing on them,” he tweeted. “Why no comments when #Famers were called Khalistanis and anti-national. I lost a lot of respect for them all. #ModiGlobalDisaster,” he added. International spotlight on farmers’ protest On Wednesday, the Department of External Affairs, in its statement, said the government had passed the laws “after extensive debate and discussion” and “launched a series of talks” to address farmers’ problems. The statement also condemned the violence that erupted during the Republic Day protests. The MEA also condemned the celebrities, who drew attention to the farmers’ protest on social media. The MEA’s response came after American pop star Rihanna extended her support for the farmers’ protest. “Why aren’t we talking about this ?!” Rihanna tweeted Tuesday, along with the hashtag ‘#FarmersProtest’. Shortly after Rihanna’s tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists including Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh and Greta Thunberg spoke out in favor of the farmers.







