The trajectory of Sino-US relations rests on Xi Jinping

HONG KONG: Many thought that new US President Joe Biden’s first test in Asia would revolve around China. Interestingly, his first Asian challenge is more of a military coup in Myanmar. Still, the world shouldn’t expect a kiss and make-up between China and the United States after Trump’s turbulent era.

China has been very slow to respond to Biden’s election victory. Yet at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Xi in his online speech, without a hint of irony, warned: “The strong should not intimidate the weak. Decisions should not be made just by showing muscles. strong or by shaking a big fist “. . He told the world, “We should stay committed to international law and international rules, instead of seeking our own supremacy” and, “Build small cliques or start a new cold war, reject, threaten or intimidate others. . just causes the world to divide. ”

Most countries see through the hypocrisy of Xi’s words, with China intimidating those who oppose it, seizing territory along the Indian border, or threatening anyone seeking to uphold international law in the Sea of Southern China.

It is therefore up to China to prove that its words are not misleading by “not showing strong muscles or shaking a big fist”. The same is true of its relations with the United States. The new government will want to see tangible signs of Beijing’s good faith.

Xi in his Davos speech was already digging in Biden. He said: “Multilateralism should not be used as a pretext for unilateralism … selective multilateralism should not be our option.” China is very concerned that Biden will rally a strong coalition and a concerted front to resist Chinese antics.

There are signals that Beijing is quietly pleading for talks with the White House, and State Counselor Yang Jiechi could be the first to try to clarify the situation during White House talks. The benign appeasement of the governance of Barack Obama seems well and truly dead, if all the first signals emanating from Washington DC are something that passes.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “Strategic competition with China is a defining feature of the 21st century. China is engaged in conduct that hurts American workers, blunts our technological lead and threatens our alliances and influence in international organizations. ”

The White House said early on that it would support Taiwan, State Department spokesman Ned Price swearing, “Our commitment to Taiwan is strong.”

So far, Biden’s stance on China has been the same as Trump’s, albeit less harsh in tone. One notable difference, however, is the United States’ repeated reference to allies and partners, showing that Biden will attempt to create a much stronger multilateral front. Biden also won’t push for regime change when former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was at the end of his term.

On January 21, 2021, the Department of Government and International Studies at Hong Kong Baptist University hosted a panel discussion titled “China-US Relations in the Biden Era: Conflict, Competition or Cooperation?”

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor of political science at the university, began by saying that wishful thinking in China that there will be a reset of the Sino-American relationship under Biden “will not happen”. He referred to “a growing bipartisan awareness in the United States that China is not just a repressive regime, and that it may be a military threat to the United States.”

Although Biden sometimes sends mixed signals, Cabestan globally thinks of the new US government that “it is a very hard line that has been adopted … It will be more predictable, more stable, but at the same time, the danger for China. may be stronger than Trump … ”

In addition, key staff members such as Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell and national security adviser Jake Sullivan say the era of engagement with China is over and lament that past diplomatic efforts have failed. resulted in no change in the Chinese system. The belief that relations between the United States and China will resume their normal course is therefore “downright mistaken,” said Dr. Seanon Wong, assistant professor in the Department of Government and Public Administration at Chinese University of Hong Kong, at the same webinar.

On financial matters, Cabestan thinks that “economic decoupling will stop or at least be more selective, and the trade war may be less acute. I think the Biden administration will be more organized to impose more rules of the game. fair to China “. There will be major competition in the tech arena, however, as China desperately tries to catch up with the United States.

Many American companies are present in China and want to stay there and not cut their production lines. “Of course, China will continue to pressure the American business community and will also pressure big business against additional sanctions against China. We have to see if this lobbying will be successful, as the Biden administration will be under pressure from the government. people and Congress to continue to respect the measures taken by the Trump administration. ”

Regarding human rights, Cabestan suspects Biden will be more activist. “The problem with the Trump administration is that it woke up quite late to the human rights situation, and I can see Democrats will be more willing to pressure China on issues like Xinjiang. , Hong Kong, and activists and dissidents in China. ”

Security tensions are unlikely to change. “On security issues, in Taiwan first, Biden will assert the one-China policy; I don’t think he will threaten it … On the South China Sea, I don’t see any major change, but what I see is that the US Congress could eventually ratify the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. There is still a lot of opposition to this in the United States, but it will be very helpful to the States. United and their argument regarding the 2016 South China Sea and Philippines Arbitral Award to ratify it. ”

Regarding North Korea, Cabestan sees the possibility of greater cooperation with China, instead of Trump’s unilateral approach which “clearly failed”.

The Frenchman expects US freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea to continue. Things will get even more difficult after the adoption of the People’s Republic of China’s new maritime police law on January 22. It has enormous potential to destabilize what is already a tense situation in the seas of south and east China. This law allows the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) to use its firepower against foreign vessels in waters “under China’s jurisdiction.” This formulation is extremely problematic, because China applies it to maritime territory over which it has no international jurisdiction.

The law also allows the CCG to demolish “buildings, structures and various fixed or floating devices” of foreign organizations and individuals located “in sea areas and islands under our jurisdiction.” China is thus preparing for more aggressive action against other claimants with structures in the South China Sea.

Cabestan added, “When it comes to security, I think the Biden administration cannot ignore the Indo-Pacific strategic framework which was approved in 2018 and which was purposely declassified by the Biden administration in 2021. .., I think the main reason is that Biden agrees with most of that framework … So I see a lot of things in this argument that Biden is going to stick to, including in Taiwan and in the First Island Chain, where the United States will defend Taiwan against military aggression. ”

Who can China count on? Other than Russia, which is now a middle power based on its GDP, China has few reliable friends. In Asia, there are really only Cambodia and Pakistan, while the United States has a number of Asian allies and friends. “I would say, despite what Trump has done over the past four years, that relations with Asian allies have been much better than with his European allies.”

The ball is in China’s court as to the future trajectory of bilateral relations. Cabestan suggested, “I think any potential change in US-Chinese policy will depend a lot on China and its adherence to its wolf warrior policy, creating intrusions into the South China Sea and across the Strait Midline. of Taiwan, around the Senkaku Islands, and whether it will continue to put pressure on the weaker countries or the middle powers like Canada and Australia. ”

Overall, the Hong Kong-based French professor believes there is both good news and bad news for China. Positively, the Chinese economy will continue to experience growth in the years to come, especially since the economic impact of COVID-19 has been less than on Western countries. By 2028, China is on track to have the world’s largest economy. However, there remain structural problems such as the role of state-owned enterprises, domestic debt, more difficult export markets, and growing internal resentment against the rich and powerful.

However, “The bad news for China is that the United States has taken a bipartisan view that China is the main long-term strategic challenge for the United States. The second challenge for China is that the United States United will be more united and will be more supported by external partners. ”And the latest problem for China is that its image in the world has been“ seriously ”damaged by COVID-19 and its resulting compelling behavior.

Cabestan warned, “The United States is number one, and it won’t give up its place without a fight. Now, whether this fight is going to be bloody or peaceful, we don’t know. But China is taking more risks, and that’s it. is what I’m worried about. I agree that Taiwan may be a hot spot or a hot spot, and the last thing the Biden administration would want to deal with is a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait. It depends on the People’s Army. of liberation and Xi Jinping – if they want to fight, they will fight. ”

Cabestan revealed that 3,000 Pentagon officials travel to Taiwan every year. It will not stop, and the United States will continue to support the program to build eight diesel-electric submarines in Taiwan and develop asymmetric deterrence capabilities for the Taiwan military. Wong, professor at the Chinese university, said of the United States: “On the military front, they support the need to improve bilateral crisis management, to include clear and more detailed rules of engagement. to be put in place to avoid misunderstandings in places like the South China Sea and the potential for slipping out of control, strengthening communication channels and mechanisms to avoid conflict, and enabling senior military officials from both sides to s’ engage in more frequent and sensitive discussions to build deeper personal connections to better understand each other’s operations. ”Wong noted that the United States would also increase its presence in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean , and take a multilateral approach rather than trying to go it alone. This will be, Wong suggested, the biggest foreign policy difference from Trump, and something China will really fear.

